A group of people await the covid-19 vaccine at the vaccination center of the Jean Nouvel pavilion, at the Genoa fair, this Monday, March 29. LUCA ZENNARO / EFE

Given the rebound in infections and the increase in flight bookings outside the country for the Easter holidays, Italy will try to shield travel abroad. The transalpine country will impose a five-day quarantine for travelers from the European Union, as was being done until now for passengers traveling from outside the community block. As announced on Tuesday by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, the measure to curb the coronavirus will apply to both tourists and national citizens returning from abroad.

As the Ministry of Health has communicated, passengers entering Italy from another country of the European Union must carry a negative coronavirus detection test, carry out a five-day quarantine and perform another test after that period of isolation. Until now, the transalpine country requested a rapid antigen test or a negative PCR performed in the previous 48 hours to enter Italy in addition to quarantine for travelers traveling from outside the EU.

This new restriction is also the way in which the Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, has decided to tackle the criticism of those who reproached him that while in the interior of Italy mobility is very reduced to prevent infections and it is not possible to change region, for example, EU travelers could freely enter from other countries. They have also reproached him for the fact that Italians could not travel within the country, but they could go on vacation abroad.

In particular, the associations of hoteliers and restaurateurs have been very critical of the Government for this situation. “I cannot move from my town hall but I can fly to the Canary Islands. It is absurd, while 85% of Italian hotels have no choice but to remain closed, “he protested in Il Corriere della Sera Bernabò Bocca, president of Federalberghi, the national hoteliers association. “To go abroad, you only need to do a test on departure and arrival and the other countries take advantage of it,” he lamented.

During the Easter bridge the entire country will remain in the red zone, a kind of soft confinement in which the options for any displacement are reduced to the maximum and shops, bars and restaurants, as well as museums, will remain closed.

Italy accumulates more than 3.5 million cases of covid-19 and more than 108,000 people have died as a result of the disease. In recent weeks, the country has suffered a rebound in infections and according to daily data, in some days the 20,000 new positives have been exceeded.

Draghi received the first dose of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. He has been vaccinated together with his wife, Maria Serenella Cappello, in a vaccination center in Rome, when it has touched his age group, according to the protocol of the Lazio region according to the age, risk and profession of the patients . Draghi is 73 years old.