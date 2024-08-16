The following will be held soon Farragosto festivities in Italy and a large wave of tourists is expected. Normally the joyful events take place in the beaches or trips to the mountains. Due to this custom, several cities in the country have issued rules to regulate the behavior of foreigners.

According to regional media, the municipalities of Santa Teresa di Gallura and Sant’Antioco will prohibit the use of rocks to anchor umbrellas in coastal areas. People who fail to comply with the indication will face a fine of 500 euros which is equivalent to around 2,200,000 Colombian pesos.

Likewise, the Olbia mayor’s office will allow music until 5 am but prohibited swimming at night, Camping on the beach, bonfires and the use of chairs or towels at night. The initiative is said to be aimed at reducing and limiting night-time revelry.

In addition, in the northwest of Sardinia, specifically in Sassari, horns will only be allowed to sound until 2 am While in Platamona, Porto Ferro and Argentiera, the deadline is 3 am.

In addition, certain mountain hiking areas in Trentino will be monitored to control the flow of hikers. In case of noticing an excessive flow may be temporarily closed.

Legal management of tourism in Italy

For her part, the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè, declared to the media Il Tirreno that “banning tourism is not the solution, rules are needed.” In his opinion, it is essential to de-seasonalize, delocalize and focus on the quality of the country’s tourism in its different regions, beyond concentrating the flow in the most symbolic and recognized places.

“With the G7 that we are organizing in Florence we will also try to give a boost to the promotion of the wonderful land of Tuscany, accessible 12 months a year.” In addition, Santanchè believes that profits from the tourism sector should be used exclusively for investments in the same.

On the other hand, he commented that although there are still no laws on the matter, there is a dialogue with other municipalities to impose state regulations in the future. A meeting will take place in September working table to advance these discussions. He stressed that the aim is to propose functional measures that benefit the flow of tourism.

