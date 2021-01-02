Italy Hundreds of birds were found dead on the streets of Rome, suspected to be due to fireworks

New Year’s fireworks were banned in Rome this year, but the ban was widely violated.

Year 2021 set off on a sad note in Rome, Italy, at least from a bird’s eye view. On Friday, January 1, the city’s streets were covered by the British broadcaster BBC by hundreds of dead birds.

The exact cause of death of the birds is not known, but fireworks shot in the city in honor of the turn of the year are suspected to be the culprit.

The video accompanying this article shows what the streets of Rome looked like on January 1st.

Organization for the Protection of Animals IOPA spokesman Loredana Diglio suspects the birds may have died of fear, according to news agency AP.

“Birds may have collided with each other or with windows or power lines. They may also have died of a heart attack, ”Diglio listed to the AP.

According to Diglio, fireworks cause injuries and anxiety to both domestic and wild animals every year. Due to the disadvantages of fireworks, the Italian department of IOPA has called for them to be banned.

New Year’s fireworks were banned in Rome this year to protect the city’s residents, animals and archaeological heritage. However, the ban was widely violated in the city on New Year’s Eve.

Fireworks were also seen in the city at ten o’clock in the evening, despite a curfew imposed due to the coronavirus.