Some countries bordering the Mediterranean Sea and countries from the Middle East will hold a meeting in the Italian capital, Rome, tomorrow, Sunday, to strengthen efforts to combat immigration.

Italy says the aim of the meeting is to help African countries reduce drivers of migration to Europe.

The Italian government said, in a statement, that the meeting will focus on building a partnership to set up projects in sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure and health.

“The conference aims to control the phenomenon of migration, combat human trafficking and promote economic development according to a new model of cooperation between countries,” the statement added.

Italian officials said, in press statements, that the meeting will be attended by Arab countries, Turkey, the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, whose country is witnessing a rise in immigration rates this year, gives priority to engaging other countries in plans to prevent migrants from embarking on the perilous journey to Europe.

Meloni has led a right-wing coalition since October, which has sought to halt this increase in arrivals. Some 83,400 people have reached the Italian coast so far this year, compared to about 34,000 in 2022.

At least 94 people died after their boat sank off the coast of Calabria in late February.

The government said the conference will also discuss issues related to climate change and energy as Italy works to implement an energy cooperation initiative with Africa, or the so-called “Mate Plan”.

The conference comes just a week after the European Union signed an association agreement with Tunisia, a country of origin for migrants, in which the bloc pledged up to €1 billion ($1.1 billion) in aid to tackle people smugglers and boost the country’s economy.