Some sentences become trademarks. For Mario Draghi it was: “Whatever it takes.” In the figurative sense: “Cost what it will.” Draghi said the words in the summer of 2012, in the middle of the euro crisis, as speculators and hedge funds against the Spanish banks and the Italians National debt betting and the survival of the single currency seemed threatened.

The European Central Bank (ECB), its new president declared at an investor meeting in London, was ready “to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro within the scope of its mandate”. Then Draghi added: “And believe me, it will be enough.”

It was enough until today. The mere mention of the almost unlimited firepower of the ECB was enough to stem the wave of speculation and stabilize the European banking system and the euro. It was called the “Draghi Effect”. Draghi only put the instruments into position two and a half years later. The unrestricted purchase of government bonds, which was particularly criticized in Germany, only began at the beginning of 2015.

A “Draghi effect” was also evident on Wednesday. In response to the nomination of the 73-year-old Roman as future Italian head of government, the interest rate premiums on Italy’s national debt fell again by several points, with the Milan stock exchange opening up 2.6 percent.

The former ECB boss is trusted to lead Italy out of the fourfold crisis – health, social, economic and financial. “In its most difficult times, Italy always relies on its two best people,” said former Italian finance minister Domenico Siniscalco.

Draghi lost his parents when he was 15

In Italy, however, Draghi has not only been known since he saved Italy from financial collapse as head of the ECB. Before his election to the Eurotower in Frankfurt, he was President of the Italian central bank, the Banca d’Italia, from 2006 to 2011.

Although he thus belonged to the Roman establishment, he had remained a pleasant foreign body in the political business of the Italian capital. This is also due to the fact that he had spent many years abroad, especially in London and New York – which one can say of very few Italian decision-makers.

The designated new Italian prime minister had lost his father and mother in quick succession at the age of 15. He and his siblings grew up in the care of an aunt. After completing a Jesuit grammar school in Rome, Draghi soon moved to the USA, where he studied economics and finance; His teachers at the renowned Masachusettes Institute for Technology (MIT) included two Nobel Prize winners.

At the age of 35, “Super Mario”, as he was called by fellow students, became a professor at the University of Florence, and at 37 he was executive director of the World Bank in Washington. He crowned his academic career in 2001 with a professorship at the elite University of Harvard.

As head of the central bank, Draghi has been preaching economic reforms, debt reduction and spending discipline in Italy since 2006. That pleased the EU finance ministers, but made him unpopular with his own government, which was then headed by Silvio Berlusconi.

Whenever Draghi criticized state interventionism, clientele economy and isolationist tendencies, then Prime Minister Berlusconi could not help but feel that he was being meant. Together with his current predecessor in the ECB, Jean-Claude Trichet, the designated successor Draghi wrote a letter to the government in summer 2011 in which he again called for reforms.

Berlusconi ignored the advice

Berlusconi ignored the advice – three months later he was urged to resign by then President Giorgio Napolitano and was replaced by Mario Monti in November 2011. Now Draghi is following in the footsteps of the Milanese “professor” and former EU competition commissioner.

Like Monti, he will lead a government of national unity which, if President Sergio Mattarella’s ideas go, should be supported by most parties. In Rome it is said that Draghi – privately a reluctant family man – had hoped that the cup would pass him by.

One of the most important tasks waiting for the new head of government is to work out a new concept for the use of the 209 billion euros that Brussels has made available to Italy under the Recovery Fund. The government of Giuseppe Conte had found it extremely difficult and ultimately failed.

And there is no doubt that Draghi will try to finally implement the reforms he has been calling for for almost two decades, above all the reform of the bureaucracy and the judiciary that are crippling the country. One thing is certain: Draghi will leave no stone unturned in advancing his country. According to his motto: Whatever it takes.