From: Anna-Lena Kiegerl

On TikTok, a landlord shows the dark side of renting on Airbnb and other sites. This is not an isolated case – these experiences are repeated.

Livorno – With the summer months, the holiday season slowly gets going. But that doesn’t always mean just fun and joy, especially not for locals. This is also shown in a video on TikTokA vacation rental property owner in Italy presents the chaos that guests leave behind after their stay. Her video goes viral.

Landlord shares pictures of dirty apartment on TikTok: “It was only two days”

Maria Cantoni rents out according to Corriere della sera about ten properties via Booking.com and Airbnb. The woman’s TikTok shows that this work is not always associated with a lot of money and pleasure, as some people think. It shows the chaos left behind by two guests who only spent two nights in the accommodation.

Images that cause disgust: All the lights are on in the apartment, the kitchen is dirty, dishes are piled up in the sink. While the heating is on, the air conditioning is being turned on at the same time. The bedroom is also dirty, there are wet towels on the floor. The whirlpool bath is dirty, and the remains of rose petals are stuck to the walls. There was also smoking in the apartment. “There were two guests and it was two days. Thank God, one would like to say at this point, because it was only two days,” says Cantoni in the video.

Dirty apartment is not an isolated case: “No human respect for those who clean”

The Italian newspaper Serra Corriere spoke to the landlady, and she told her of other cases. She explains: “It’s a shock at first.” Since she has lived near the apartment, she has been cleaning it herself, she says. And: “I have understood that there is no human respect for those who clean. Many customers forget or perhaps don’t know that there are real people working behind this house,” says the Italian.

Cases like this keep happening. She reports other experiences with guests. While one couple wiped dog excrement off the floor with towels, others arrived in groups of eight instead of two, with some sleeping on the floor. The hot tub was filled to the brim, the room half flooded. In addition, people keep smoking in the accommodations, including illegal substances. Cantoni explains: “I have their documents, I could report them. I’ve never done that.” Theft is also not uncommon. Towels, knives and candles are always missing.

“It is often Italians, especially young people,” who cause problems, she explains. About half of the guests do not cause any problems, and in some cases the accommodation is even perfectly tidied. Cantoni has already tried to contact the guests from the TikTok video. However, she was unsuccessful because they did not respond and Whatsapp the landlord was blocked.

While tourism is an important source of income for many people, but there is always trouble with holidaymakersFor example, at a bachelor party in Italy, where the bridegroom walked through the city as Jesus.