Croatia and Italy They tied 1-1 on the last date of group B of the Euro Cup 2024, a game in which the current champion qualified for the next phase and eliminated his current rival.

According to the criteria of

Luka modric He missed a penalty shot, recovered and in the 10th minute of extra time he scored the goal, which gave partial victory to the Croatians.

(Colombia vs. Paraguay: this is the history of both teams and the data that I did not know before the duel in the Copa América)

The advantage

The Italians went ahead, with pushes and personality they got Croatia into their goal, but time was of the essence. The judge gave eight minutes of replacement and when the die was cast there was a tie.

In a confusing move, Mattia Zaccagni He was in charge of putting the ball into the opponent’s goal and the joy of the Italians broke out, who came to Germany to defend the tournament title.

Ready the duel

Italy confirmed the first pairing of the round of 16 of the tournament against Switzerland in Berlin, next Saturday, and Germany, Spain and Portugalalready with a confirmed place in the draw, rivals await the resolution of the rest of the quartets of the first phase.

Modric, historic

“This Monday, Modric became the oldest footballer to score in a European Championship, after opening the scoring in the duel between Croatia and Italy for the third round of Group B2, the AFP agency said.

And he added: “The player of the Real Madrid toHe ahead of the Croatians in a decisive match against the Italians for qualification to the round of 16 of the tournament being held in Germany. “At 38 years and 289 days, Modric broke the record established in 2008 by the Austrian Ivica Vastic, who had scored at 38 years and 257 days.”