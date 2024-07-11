With the yellow alert, all citizens are advised to exercise maximum caution when staying outside their homes.

Bad weather is coming and is rapidly approaching in a few hours for the north-western Italian region. In fact, a warning has been issued a few hours agoyellow alert for the arrival of a new wave of showers and hydraulic and hydrogeological risks tomorrow.

Arpa’s yellow alert concerns Friday, July 12 and forecasts intense thunderstorms, even very persistent, starting in the morning in the north-western areas of the Piedmont. Medium-sized hail, lightning, gusts of wind and landslides are also expected which, although isolated, could create inconvenience for many residents and motorists.

The anticyclone of African origin, which in the last few days has brought an increase in temperatures and humidity, therefore great heat and mugginess for certain Italian regions, will begin to collapse from this evening due to the approach of a depression which is currently located in the British Isles.

This rapid change will cause a significant deterioration of the weather from the early hours of Friday morning. The yellow alert was determined precisely by virtue of the intensification of southwest winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere, together with the influx of fresh air at altitude. These factors, in fact, will cause a marked increase in instability.

Going into the details of the critical issues, the interaction of the currents with the Pennine and Lepontine Alps will bring rain and strong thunderstorms, especially in the Verbano, Novarese, Vercellese and Biella areas. Subsequently, the increase in instability on the central and eastern plains will favor the development of intense thunderstorm areas. High probability of hail of considerable size, in addition to strong gusts of wind. With the yellow alert, all citizens are advised to exercise maximum caution when remaining outside their homes.

The phenomena are expected to ease from late this evening, with a improvement of conditions weather during the early hours of Saturday. In light of the forecasts, the Functional Center of Arpa Piemonte has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms. In particular, in the north-western areas and on the northern plains, of Turin and Cuneo for Friday. Numerous floods, falling trees, lightning and landslides could occur.