Italy arrives in London today, shortly after tea time. He would have liked to get off the flight ladder with the carefree smile of Matteo Pessina who looks like a high school student on a study holiday in the UK, with a backpack on his shoulder. And instead it comes to us with wrinkled feelings. For Covid, first of all. The concern of the Austrian coach Franco Foda (“It makes no sense to play in London, given the variant of the virus. Health first of all”) is shared by the Azzurri.