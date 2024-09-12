Home World

Holidaymakers from Italy should drive with particular caution at the weekend. Snow masses could make the journey over the Brenner Pass more difficult.

Munich – The Weather makes it clear: Summer is gone and autumn is here. Temperatures in the single digits and a lot of rain will accompany us until the weekend (14/15 September). The Bavarian capital is not spared from this weather situationIn the Alps there may even be heavy snowfalls. Even the passes are not spared from the snow masses.

Italy: Heavy conditions on the Brenner Pass: “It could snow in”

Meteorologist Jan Schenk from The Weather Channel issues an urgent warning: “Caution, snow alarm”. He predicts that “a real snow bomb” is rolling towards the Alps. A large blanket of snow will spread over the Alps by the weekend (14/15 September). The snow line will drop to 1500 metres and could even be lower in places. The “snow roller” will bring more than a metre of snow, of which up to half a metre could remain.

The winter conditions in September pose a significant danger to road traffic. Anyone travelling to Italy at the weekend or having to return to Germany or Austria should expect significant traffic delays. The mountain passes will also be affected by the masses of snow. Schenk warns: “Even the Brenner Pass could be covered in snow.”

Snow line in the Alps is falling: Snow on Brenner possible

From Thursday (September 12th) the snow cover will extend over Switzerland, Austria and Italy. It may also snow on the German edge of the Alps, although many regions in Germany will be affected by high amounts of precipitation. During the night to Friday there could even be snowfall below 1200 metres, as WeatherOnline reported. Considerable snowfall is expected in South Tyrol, especially on Friday.

However, the snow will not stay for long. In the coming week it will get warmer again and the snow will melt. However, this brings with it new risks of flooding as a result of the meltwater.

Until a few days ago, Italy was struggling with extreme weather conditions. Severe storms swept across the country and caused flooding, fallen trees and landslides. Severe flooding occurred particularly in the Piedmont and Lombardy regions. (vk)