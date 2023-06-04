DThese figures are impressive: more than half a million heat pumps, including those for air-to-air and air-to-water exchange, were sold in Italy last year. That was almost 135,000 more installations than in the previous year and more than anywhere else in Europe. This is reported by the European Heat Pump Association. How can this be explained?

The most important reason is the extremely generous government funding. It has become so expensive in Italy that it has been severely shut down this year. But between 2020 and 2022, homeowners could still have heat pumps installed without paying a single cent out of their own pocket. “Gosh,” says Stefano Negri, Marketing Director of Mitsubishi Electric in Italy, “the market has gone up with incredible strength.”

Super subsidy via tax reduction

The magic word was “Superbonus 110 percent”. In May 2020, at the peak of the pandemic, the then left-wing government under Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte wanted to boost the economy at any price. At the same time, the goal was to catch up on the modernization deficit of the many old houses in Italy.

Thus, the super subsidy was introduced in the form of tax breaks, covering various energy-saving investments. With a tax credit, a homeowner could reduce their taxes by the amount of the investment within five years. But not everyone had enough liquid funds to pay the entire conversion costs immediately after the work was completed.







So the government introduced the possibility to pass on the tax credit. If, for example, an energy investment in one’s own house costs EUR 30,000, the owner passes on the tax credit of 110 percent of EUR 30,000 to the heating installer. He then charged the homeowner nothing at all. With the tax credit earned, the plumber could reduce his own tax debt—or sell it to a bank.

The 110 percent was introduced instead of 100 percent because with every transaction a party held out the hand for corresponding commissions. The state covered that too. For example, the tradability of the tax credit enabled hundreds of thousands of property owners to install heating systems free of charge; this way was more attractive than the variant according to which the craftsman had to pay out of his own pocket and five years later less tax was due.

More than 100 billion euros in total costs

As the use of the tax bonus grew, the state became poorer and poorer. The total costs, including various other construction bonuses, are estimated at 110 billion euros, of which around 75 billion euros for the super bonus. The government of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pulled the ripcord this year and prohibited the resale of the tax credits. Now only certain properties are eligible, the subsidy rate has dropped to 90 percent. “The market is practically dead now,” says Mitsubishi man Negri. “Demand will fall sharply this year,” confirmed Gherardo Magri, Vaillant’s Italian boss, in an interview.