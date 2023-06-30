“The Italian government has invited Musk and Zuckerberg to challenge each other in the Colosseum”, but the Ministry of Culture denies it

The clash between the tech titans could take place in an exceptional arena. According to US media reports, the Italian government would have invited Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerkerg to hold the challenge announced in recent days no less than in the Colosseum. The hypothesis, denied by the Ministry of Culture itself, is bound to cause discussion. It was relaunched by the tabloid TMZ, known for its scoops on the world of entertainment, and by Musk himself. “Some chance the match will be held in the Colosseum,” she wrote on his Twitter account. The richest man in the world visited Rome just two weeks ago, when he was received by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Some chance fight happens in Colosseum — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2023

In the TMZ version, which cites “directly informed sources” of the facts, the Minister of Culture “contacted Zuckerberg” a few days ago. The Facebook founder’s entourage would have forwarded the invitation to the president of the UFC, an organization that promotes mixed martial arts (mma) in the United States, who would in turn have “contacted the minister” Gennaro Sangiuliano. “Our sources say both Elon and Mark would be thrilled to hold the match at the Colosseum,” the site reports.

“There has been no formal contact from the ministry, let alone any written document, even if the news appears tasty it is unfounded,” said instead of Minister Sangiuliano’s staff. “The Colosseum is granted, not from today, for high-profile paid events almost always for charity. Each request is carefully evaluated by the management of the Archaeological Park and is not the responsibility of the political body. If Zuckerberg and Musk wanted to perform in the Colosseum they would have to make a non-violent challenge. Maybe a sort of certomen, a duel with Latin verses. And they should ensure an adequate economic contribution to be donated to the protection of the Italian historical heritage and perhaps a share to Emilia Romagna”.