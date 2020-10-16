The corona numbers are also rising again in Italy. With nearly 9,000 new cases, the numbers are higher than ever.

The second wave * of the Coronavirus pandemic * Has Italy long since achieved.

of the Has long since achieved. The number of New corona infections * is as high as last in March .

is as high as last in . For one thing, the government is tightening it activities , on the other hand there is relaxation.

, on the other hand there is relaxation. This News ticker is updated regularly.

Update from October 15, 7.30 p.m .: The Corona numbers in Italy continue to rise worryingly. Health officials counted on Thursday more than 8,800 new corona infections. That was around 1,500 more than the day before. Thursday’s value is that highest since the beginning of the pandemic in February. However, experts advise against comparing the values ​​with the first wave, since in Italy is now being tested a lot more.

According to the Ministry of Health in Rome registered the country with its 60 million inhabitants on Thursday 83 new Covid-19 deaths – almost twice as many as on Wednesday. The numbers of the New infections on Thursday in the Lombardy, below Milan, in the north and in Campania in the south with Naples. The German government declared the regions from Saturday Liguria and Campania to Corona risk areas.

Update from October 15, 6:50 p.m .: In Italy rise the New corona infections further rapidly. in the houses of Parliament it comes to Coronavirus scandal * – with drastic consequences for an MP. A video of it is circulating on social media.

Corona pandemic in Italy: 7,332 new infections with the corona virus within 24 hours

Update from October 15, 10:52 a.m .: The Italian authorities recorded on Wednesday (October 14th) 7,332 newly confirmed corona cases.

So that reached the country in the spring most violent in Europe hit by the pandemic, a new record. According to the official Covid dashboard, the last maximum value was reported on March 21 with 6557 new cases within 24 hours.

While the infection process was concentrated in the north of the country at the time, the provinces of all of Italy now seem to be similarly affected.

Corona in Italy: New corona infections exceed previous maximum value

As in Germany, the motto still applies: wear a mask, wash your hands, keep your distance and that Corona app to use. The Italian application is called Immuni and is said to have been downloaded over eight million times.

Ognuno di noi può contribuire alla lotta contro # Covid19 con queste 4, semplici, azioni ⤵️ 1⃣Usa la mascherina 😷

2 Lava le mani 🙌

3⃣Rispetta il distanziamento 🧍‍♂️↔️🧍‍♀️

4⃣Scarica #ImmuniApp 📲@immuni_app pic.twitter.com/rr3MbV6ojS – Ministero della Salute (@MinisteroSalute) October 13, 2020

The Mask requirement has been implemented to a large extent in Italy. Whoever steps outside the door has to wear a mask. It doesn’t matter whether rooms are closed or not. Your mouth and nose must also be covered when walking in the park in the fresh air.

Almost 6,000 new corona cases in Italy: government takes action

First report from October 14th, 4:51 p.m .:

Rome – As everywhere in Europe, the second Corona wave * is in full swing in Italy. The authorities reported on Tuesday (October 13) 5901 new cases that tested positive, like the official one Covid dashboard can be found. According to the Robert Koch Institute, there were 4122 new cases in Germany that day. The Italian government reacted on the one hand with stricter rules, but also relaxed the quarantine regulations.

The Italian government has implemented new measures to counteract the Corona * infection. A decree published on Tuesday states that private celebrations at “indoor and outdoor locations” are prohibited. Celebrations after ceremonies, such as weddings and funerals, should be on 30 participants be restricted. Dance halls stayed closed. In addition, the government recommends that around 60 million citizens avoid all dinners and other meetings with more than six guests from other households at home. After the meeting of the country chiefs with Chancellor Angela Merkel *, the corona rules are to be significantly stricter again in Germany.

In the right-wing opposition The change has met with strong criticism in Italy and in social networks. On Twitter, users used hashtags such as “#Stasi” and “#Orwell” to protest against what they believe to be excessive interference with private life. In this way, the critics drew comparisons with the spy practices of earlier times GDR secret police Stasi and the novel “1984” by the author George Orwell about a surveillance state. Some warned of a wave of ads among neighbors. In Germany, the FDP politician Wolfgang Kubicki drew a similar comparison: He criticized the city of Essen.

Corona in Italy: Matteo Salvini criticizes the tightening of the rules

Opposition leader Matteo Salvini from the right Lega criticized possible consequences even before publication. “Are we going to get the police off the street and turn them into psycho-cops searching apartment buildings?” He wrote on Twitter. Foreign minister Luigi Di Maio asked especially young people for understanding with regard to the ban on parties at an appointment in Brussels. “I especially ask young people for the highest level of responsibility, because young people can currently, if they underestimate certain behavior, kill their parents and grandparents,” the news agency Ansa quoted the five-star politician.

Video: “Lockdown Italia” exhibition commemorates the peak of the pandemic

Despite rising numbers, Italy is lowering the number for many of those affected Duration of the Corona * quarantinee and the isolation of infected people in the future ten days. The Ministry of Health announced this on Monday evening in Rome. The decision was preceded by intensive consultations between experts and politicians. So far, the authorities in Italy had in many cases 14 days arranged as a regular waiting time without external contacts. The new instructions stipulate that people with a positive corona test who show no symptoms can move freely again after ten days of isolation and a negative test.

In a somewhat more severe form, this also applies to people who are moderate Covid-19 symptoms* to have. They are also allowed out after ten days plus a negative test if they have been without symptoms for at least three days at the end of the isolation. In the case of preventive home quarantine because someone was in close contact with an infected person, the duration of the withdrawal can also be reduced by a test, the ministry said. The standard waiting time after contact is 14 days. However, if the test is negative, it is reduced to 10 days at the end of the quarantine. Different rules apply to more severe, longer Covid-19 diseases. The authorities in France and the Netherlands also reacted to the increasing corona numbers. (lb) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network

List of rubric lists: © Andrew Medichini / AP / dpa