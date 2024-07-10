Corriere della Sera: Italy to increase aid to Ukraine to 1.7 billion euros per year

Italy to increase military aid to Ukraine to 1.7 billion euros per year. This reports Corriere della Sera newspaper.

It is noted that such obligations will be taken by the country’s Prime Minister George Meloni at the NATO summit in Washington. At the same time, aid to Kyiv currently amounts to about 1.2 billion euros per year, and increasing this amount by 400 million presents certain difficulties.

It is noted that, in order to increase aid to Ukraine, Italy is seeking more flexible terms from the European Union for the stability pact, which sets requirements for national economies.

Earlier, the leaders of Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Romania, the United States and Ukraine announced that they intend to allocate over one billion dollars to Ukraine to strengthen the air defense system of the country’s Armed Forces (Ukrainian Armed Forces). It is explained that Kyiv will receive additional batteries of Patriot strategic air defense systems and their components. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will also receive an additional SAMP-T system from Italy.