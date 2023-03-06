Obesity and overweight in Italy: only 1 in 3 children consume vegetables every day

In Italy more than 25 million people (of which above 23 million adults And 2.2 million children and adolescents) I am obese or overweight. This is what emerges from the 4th Italian Barometer Obesity Reportcreated on the basis of data collected in 2021 by Italian Barometer Diabetes Observatory Foundation (IBDO), in collaboration with ISTAT, Coresearch, Bhave and Novo Nordisk, and presented in November 2022. This is also confirmed by the data released by Coldiretti, on the occasion of the World obesity dayon March 4.

Only 31% of children consume vegetables every day

The situation is worrying: more than one in ten Italians (12%) is obese with serious health risks. “The pandemic also had an impact, imposing a radical change in lifestyle and consumption habits – underlines Coldiretti – which also had an effect on the scale, where the tendency to eat more, driven by the greater time spent within the walls of the house, was not compensated for by adequate physical activity”.

Following a balanced diet and exercising constantly are in fact the simple rules for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and don’t gain weight.

In fact, weight gain is an important risk factor for many diseases such as i heart problems, diabetes, high blood pressure, stroke and certain types of cancer. A danger that must be countered starting with the new generations to curb the tendency to eat foods rich in fat, salt, sugars often combined with carbonated drinks to the detriment of healthy foods such as fruit and vegetables.

In Italy, only one in three children consumes vegetables every day (31.3%) while as many as 7.8% declare that they bring them to the table less than once a week and 6% never eat themaccording to Coldiretti’s analysis of the latest report on childhood obesity by the World Health Organization.

“What is worrying – underlines Coldiretti – is also the fact that less than half of Italian children (45.2%) consume fruit every day while as many as 4.6% declare that they bring it to the table less than once a week and the 3.6% never eat it.A worrying situation for a country like Italy which is the world leader in the quality of food with the basic products of Mediterranean diet which have become a model of consumption all over the world”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

