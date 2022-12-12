IA gunman shot dead three women in Rome on Sunday, including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Four other people were injured when 57-year-old Claudio C. opened fire on participants at a gathering in a district north of the capital, the head of government and the carabinieri announced. The perpetrator had therefore previously stolen the pistol at a shooting range.

The meeting is said to have been a meeting of the residents of the house where C. lives. As he wrote on his blog in November, C. has a difficult relationship with them and accuses them of trying to evict him from his apartment.

Three women died from their gunshot wounds, including 50-year-old Nicoletta Golisano, mother of a 10-year-old boy, who attended the gathering in her capacity as an accountant.

Meloni shared Sunday night that the two women were friends. “Nicoletta was a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, a strong yet fragile woman,” the far-right politician wrote on Facebook, posting a photo showing her and the victim at a party. The perpetrator was then arrested.