Ninety-one Italian authors will meet with representatives of German-speaking culture in more than 50 events of the literary programme, 19 “witnesses of the time” will be involved in 11 debates on current events and the major themes of our time, 21 events of a professional programme that will bring together the protagonists of the Italian and international book world, to which another 9 will be added, organised by the Regions. After 36 years, Italy returns as Guest of Honour in Frankfurt and reveals its programme for the 76th Edition of the Book Fairfrom 16 to 20 October. From today, 3 September, the calendar of events can be consulted on the websites Italiafrancoforte2024.com, aie.it and, in the coming days, buchmesse.de.

The Italian Publishers Association (AIE) has curated the literary program, which will take place in Pavilion of Italy Guest of Honor designed by Stefano Boeri Interiors and located at Forum Level 1coordinated by the Extraordinary Commissioner of the Government Mauro Mazza. There are two meeting rooms: Arena and Caffè Letterario. The professional program is organized by AIE with the support of Italia Ospite d’Onore 2024 at the Frankfurt Book Fair and ICE – Agency for the promotion abroad and the internationalization of Italian companies and will take place, in parallel with the literary program, in the spaces of the Italian collective stand in Pavilion 5.0. The Italian collective stand will be inaugurated on October 16, starting at 11 am, in an event that focuses on the role of publishers in the diffusion of book culture in Italy and its projection abroad.

“The literary program reflects the richness and total autonomy and plurality of Italian publishing – underlined Innocenzo Cipolletta, president of AIE – It was defined in a continuous dialogue with publishers and authors, with the aim of making ourselves known even more and better abroad. For this reason, from the beginning, we wanted Italians to interact with well-known German writers and journalists who will moderate a large part of the meetings. The program may also be enriched with new meetings proposed by writers who have made requests in recent months and with whom we are in constant dialogue, in a logic of maximum openness. The same openness distinguishes the professional program that, starting from the Italian experience, compares it with the best voices of international publishing”.

“I am particularly proud of the program we are presenting for Italy’s participation as Guest of Honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair – underlined the Extraordinary Commissioner Mauro Mazza – In the temple of world publishing we are bringing a ‘Dream Team’ of authors and speakers who will be able to generate interest, curiosity and debate on the state of Italian culture. I would like to underline the maximum representativeness of our program, devoid of any hierarchy between literary genres and characterized by meetings open to opinions, experiences and generations that are different and sometimes distant from each other. I would like to thank the authors, proposed by the publishers, who have accepted the invitation. I am also convinced that the contribution of the ‘witnesses of the time’ will further enrich Italy’s participation at the Frankfurt Book Fair, allowing us to celebrate our culture in all its facets”.

Among the authors and publishing professionals guests in Frankfurt, Susanna Tamaro and Stefano Zecchi – who will open the inaugural meeting on October 16 with the dialogue entitled ‘The beauty of words’ – Claudio Magris, Alessandro Baricco, Dacia Maraini, Viola Ardone, Donatella Di Pietrantonio, Gian Marco Griffi, Paolo Cognetti, Nicola Lagioia, Mauro Covacich, Paolo Rumiz, Gianrico Carofiglio, Annalena Benini, Melania Mazzucco, Silvia Avallone, Giordano Bruno Guerri, Giuseppe Culicchia, Alessandro D’Avenia, Maurizio de Giovanni, Antonio Manzini, Alessandro Campi, Andrea Romano, Gennaro Malgieri, Erri De Luca, Alessandro Barbero, Aldo Cazzullo, Luciano Lanna.

Not only non-fiction, fiction, music, photography and illustration. Among the excellences of Italian creativity, cinema is not missing, which in Frankfurt will be represented by the director, as well as appreciated novelist, Pupi Avati who – already author of a film on Dante Alighieri – will discuss with the author and television producer Simona Ercolani what happens ‘When the word becomes image’.