The Italian government granted citizenship to the Argentine presidentJavier Milei, AFP has reported according to a close source.

Milei meets the requirements to apply for citizenship due to his Italian ancestors, but the measure has sparked outrage among the Italian opposition, which has campaigned for the process to be made easier for children born in the country to migrant parents.

The ultra-liberal economist – who has been president of Argentina for one year this month – is in Rome to meet with the far-right Italian prime minister, Giorgia Meloniand participate in the annual Atreju festival organized by his ruling party, Brothers of Italy.

At that time, Milei gave Meloni a statuette of him with a chainsaw, a symbol of his policy of cuts that he brandished in the presidential campaign and that he applied in the government, a “shock” that deeply impacted the pockets of Argentines.

Milei’s sister, Karina, also received nationality, reported the ANSA news agency, which stated that Italy processed the applications expeditiously.

Riccardo Magia deputy for the More Europe opposition party, declared that the granting of nationality to Milei represents an “insult” and constitutes an act of “intolerable discrimination against so many young people who will only obtain it after many years.”

In Italy, foreigners need to reside for ten years before they can apply for citizenship, and children of foreigners born in the country cannot apply for nationality until they turn 18.