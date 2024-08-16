Italy, the analysis of the numbers: real income also increased for salaries by 3.4% (0.9 European average)

In general, those who deal with economics and financenever has an exultant or deeply sad attitude, looks at the numbers and if they are good he supports the guidelines that have given rise to a economic growthotherwise he takes note of it. What do I mean? I spent some time doing a brief research on the economic and financial situation of Italy and I drew the following conclusions:

1. FAMILY SAVINGSrose to €5,216 billion, equal to 250% of GDP;

2. THE PROPENSITY TO SAVE is 6.23%.

The savings line has a negative intercept (it is the point where a line crosses the x or y axis) a line since families still have to allocate the savings component to spending. autonomous consumption (subsistence), regardless of the level of savings. When disposable income is low, saving is negative ( S<0 ). Conversely, when disposable income is high, saving is positive ( S>0 ). How much do Italians save on average? Less and less: the data (finanzadigitale.com)

3. SAVINGS IN ACCOUNTS is equal to about 30%, that is to say about 1,564.8 billion euros that if they were remunerated only at 1.5% would be equivalent to 23.472 billion to put into circulation and so with the taxation at 26% the State would collect 6,102,720,000 euros, no tax on extra profits would be necessary. The only problem is that the Bank of Italy is private and not public. Has the lobby already made its voice heard?

4. REAL INCOME wages also grew by 3.4% (0.9% European average).

5. IRPEF with the reduction of the rates we have a decrease on employed work, self-employment and pensions of about 2%. The latest known data of IRPEF revenue is € 198.203 billion.

As stated It is not intended to be a praise for the Meloni Governmentbut an acknowledgement and the demonstration is that if the State does not always ask for “sweat, blood, tears and effort” from taxpayers, a positive economic-financial return is always reflected. I would like to read and hear the opinions of Italian and perhaps even foreign economists on this, because if we ask politicians we are preaching to the choir. As in all things you can ask to do more and maybe betterbut it is better to do one thing at a time, perhaps done well, rather than struggling with the “impositions” of taxes tout court, which have nothing ingenious and are very simple to apply. I would like to remind “those who believe that taxes are wonderful” that It is always and only the citizens who payeveryone, now, maybe the time has come to enjoy a little breath of fresh air. Can optimism, trust and hope go hand in hand?