Marvin Park is one of the youth players for whom Real Madrid is receiving the most calls. The right-handed winger of Nigerian-Korean origin interests Torino, as the Italian journalist Gianluca DiMarzio advanced and was able to confirm AS. Also that it is not the only club in Italy that is studying the option of the white youth squad, as well as other First Clubs, especially Spanish. With everything, his departure this summer from Valdebebas seems complicated unless an irrefutable offer arrives for both parties (Real Madrid and player), because In the white club he is highly valued and is on the list of five homegrown players that Ancelotti like (Blanco, Gutiérrez, Arribas and Gila are the others).

The ability of Marvin (20 years) to cover the whole band, because in Castilla he acts as a winger but won the UEFA Youth League with Juvenil and dazzled in Los Cármenes as a winger, makes him very appetizing for clubs looking for young talent but already prepared. He has been learning under Raúl’s wing in the subsidiary for two courses and last season he did the same with Zidane, who made him debut with Madrid on the first day of the League and finally gave him four games (132 minutes in total), with that good performance against Granada in memory.

This is how the Madrid squad player Marvin Park plays.

As this newspaper could know, Madrid will listen but will not put Marvin on the market and the footballer himself likes that the entity is valuing him. He is a footballer with a low impact on the salary mass (so there is no urgent need for a transfer with which to get rid of his record) and is expected to be half a step away from the first team. In Chamartín the money is needed, but to study a transfer, offers are expected that are much higher than those that had been entering by youth squad with less presence with the first team. This is the case of the € 2.5M for which he sold half of Miguel Baeza’s rights to Celta, the same amount that he charged for the same formula with De Frutos and Dani Gómez to Levante, or the € 3M he received for Javi Sánchez from Valladolid. Stronger offers will have to come for Marvin or he will not be let out. Because it is part of a batch that Madrid wants to take advantage of (it is shielding the next one to arrive) and that is why Ancelotti came …