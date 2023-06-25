Fundamental success thanks to goals from Pirola, Gnonto and Parisi in the first half. But then the black-out and the goals from Imeri and Amdouni made us suffer until the 90th minute

by our correspondent Alex Frosio – Cluj (Roma)

The best Italy of the two-year period for a time, perhaps the best of the whole tournament so far, then a quarter of an hour of blackout risks compromising everything. But in the end, the Azzurrini beat Switzerland 3-2 and got back in the running for qualification for the quarterfinals of the Under21 European Championship.

45′ from super italy — There are three novelties in Italy: Parisi on the left for Udogie, Bove for Ricci from left midfielder, Gnonto alongside the confirmed Pellegri. They are few but they make a difference. In reality, all of Italy is changing gears compared to the debut against France: there is less fear of the opponents, above all more determination. Already in the 3rd minute Tonali finds Scalvini walled up in the area. In the 5th minute a powerful descent by Bellanova to the right with a cross in the center almost pushes Sohm to an own goal to anticipate Bove. But the goal is ripe. Tonali’s corner on the usual pattern already seen against France with our players starting from the opposite end line: with France Scalvini had been stopped by goalkeeper Chevalier, this time Pirola crosses his head. And in the 11th minute we are two ahead: another prodigious run by Bellanova to the right triggered by a one-two with Tonali, Gnonto hits the far post, goalkeeper Saipi rejects but the rebuttal is blue. Willy is unleashed: in the 14th minute he receives a right from Bove and shoots with his left, a feat by Saipi. At quarter of an hour, another corner and Pellegri tries to head: just up. There is only Italy, which pinches again with Tonali on a free kick: Saipi extends for a corner. The result puts us at peace and the intensity drops a bit. Switzerland tries to sting: on 23′ the dreaded Amdouni heads up, on 28′ Rieder freed on the right is stopped by Parisi and Carnesecchi, who on 30′ raises a free-kick cross from Imeri for a corner. The finish is still blue. In the 47th minute Gnonto from the left centers and looks for the opposite crossroads, Saipi gets there again. But the 3-0 comes in the 4th minute of added time: Bellanova’s cross, Blum gets wrapped up in an attempt to control, Parisi eats it up and executes Saipi. See also Medellín lost with this goal from Alemao, in the South American: video

blue scare — Switzerland’s changes after the interval upset everything. Only Males enters for Blum but the whole arrangement varies: Jashari goes left full-back, Rieder moves back to playmaking, Imeri passes to the left, Ndoye aims with Amdouni free on the whole front. In Italy, however, Cancellieri enters for Pellegri, and his contribution is minimal. He immediately slips out of the area, Imeri picks up and draws with his right foot at the crossroads. The blue alarm goes off, because suddenly Switzerland seems very strong. And Amdouni impregnable. In the 7th minute triggered by Imeri, Scalvini and Parisi drink and Carnesecchi strikes. Game reopened. And the Azzurrini are scared. The referee Al-Hakim perhaps turns a blind eye to a very dubious intervention in the area on Amdouni, who in the 14th minute takes the ball from the trocar, breaks through and frees his left foot, wide by very little. Italy clings to the players: corner by Tonali in the 16th minute, header by Scalvini and feat – yet another – by Saipi, then a cross by Bove and Cancellieri raises the deflection. But Italy has resumed the measures. In the 21st minute Bellanova descends and arrives in the area but raises his left foot. Colombo, Ricci and Lovato give fresh energy, but Switzerland has the clamorous chance of a draw: Males flies from the right towards Carnesecchi in solitude, luckily he widens his left too much. It’s the breakeven train, and it’s passed. A couple more conclusions from Amdouni and Jashari, without pretensions. The five minutes of added time plus one seem very long, Nicolato removes Cancellieri by putting in Cambiaghi and the signal to Lazio is very clear, Bellanova and Parisi lighten the pressure and tension with a couple of precious runs. It’s 3-2 Italy, the European Championship is still long. See also MotoGP | Ducati: 2023 aerodynamics will make its debut at Sepang