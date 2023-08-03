Angry, argumentative, imperfect: At the age of 45, goalkeeper legend Gianluigi Buffon ended a career in Parma, in which light and shadow alternated. Now football Italy says: “Grazie Gigi”.

fSoccer players need motivation. Sometimes it’s money, sometimes it’s sporting success, sometimes both. Gianluigi Buffon, the bright and sometimes shadow figure of Italian football, has reportedly rejected Saudi Arabia’s oil millions. And at the age of 45 he no longer has enough sporting motivation.

In May his club Parma Calcio lost the promotion playoff against Cagliari. The former Super Gigi, who was substituted at half-time and when the score was 2-0 due to injury, later had tears in his eyes. Cagliari under coach Claudio Ranieri still won 3:2. Buffon’s Parma remain in Serie B. That’s it after 28 years of professional career, also for Gigi.