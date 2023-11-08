British baby Indi Gregory, just eight months old, was born with a rare mitochondrial disease, which requires a series of medical care and has no cure, as of now.

With just a few months to live, the girl is already in a long legal battle, after the United Kingdom court decided to suspend the treatment she is undergoing in a hospital in the country.

“With a heavy heart, I come to the conclusion that the burdens of invasive treatment outweigh the benefits. The pain experienced by this little girl is not justified when faced with an incurable condition, a very short life expectancy and no prospect of recovery,” said Judge Robert Peel in the process authorizing the disconnection of the devices.

However, an appeal made by Indi’s parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, paved the way to reverse the passive euthanasia ordered by British justice.

The baby received Italian citizenship this Monday (6) and the opportunity to be transferred to a hospital in Rome, in order to continue her treatment alongside her family.

The measure was approved by the Italian Council of Ministers, shortly after the High Court of Justice in London authorized the disconnection of the devices.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni promised to do what she could to “defend” Indi’s life. “They say there isn’t much hope for little Indi, but until the end I will do what I can to defend her life,” she said on her social media.

In the same vein, the Vatican pediatric hospital, Bambino Gesu, offered to care for the patient.

The child’s parents had been trying for weeks to transfer her to Italy, however the UK court again decided against it last week, stating that they could not take her to another country in this situation.

The Vatican hospital even sent a letter requesting the transfer, but the judge said there was no evidence that experimental treatments would improve the patient’s quality of life.

According to him, leaving the United Kingdom would only bring more “anguish and suffering to the girl”.

Indi’s case is the latest in a series of similar ones in the UK, where families have entered into long-running conflicts with the courts over the treatment of children with incurable illnesses.

Another recent episode occurred with a 19-year-old English Christian woman, identified by her family as Sudiksha Thirumalesh, who died in September after a court prevented her from seeking experimental treatment for her rare disease in Canada.