Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte overcame a crucial vote of confidence in the Chamber of Deputies on Monday, with 321 votes in favor – 316 were needed to obtain an absolute majority -, 259 against and 27 abstentions, after defending the management of his government in a speech of almost an hour, in the middle of a gigantic political crisis.

The final vote will take place this Tuesday in the Senate, where Conte’s center-left alliance is in the minority after losing all 18 senators led by former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, leader of Italia Viva, who last week withdrew his MPs from the government coalition after several disputes.

Renzi announced that Italia Viva did not go over to the opposition. Its deputies and senators will abstain in the vote of confidence. They will also vote in favor of several important laws, which the government has presented to Parliament in the fight against the pandemic and to face the economic and social crisis.

The crisis broke out at the worst moment against the background of the coronavirus pandemic that has already cost 82,554 deaths. This Monday there were 8,824 infected and 377 deaths. In his speech to the deputies, Conte asked that “the vote of this House repair the grave gesture of irresponsibility.” And he remarked: “I am here to explain a crisis for which I do not see the foundation.”

Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, formerly an ally of the Conte government, precipitated the political crisis by removing two female ministers from the Executive. Photo: EFE

“This is going to be a very long night,” he told Clarion the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ricardo Merlo, an Argentine who is the leader of the Maie, a movement of Italians abroad.

Merlo and his group promote feverish efforts in the Senate to contribute “builders”, as the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, called them, who are the legislators who would contribute the necessary votes to make the government survive.

The numbers rule out that on Tuesday the Senate vote of confidence will reach 161 votes that guarantee an absolute majority, but there are thirty precedents of prime ministers who ruled Republican Italy, in its 75 years of life, with a relative majority.

Giuseppe Conte spoke this Monday before the Chamber of Deputies, and this Tuesday he faces the key vote of the Senate. Photo: AFP

The calculations that circulate indicate that a relative majority of 152 to 157 senators will be achieved. The government would thus overcome the crisis and it will be able to launch itself to look for a “pact of legislature”, seeking to expand its legislative bases with a great agreement. Italy is a parliamentary country. Governments are born and die in the Chamber of Deputies and in the Senate.

Merlo said that “we win today and we will win tomorrow, Conte has overcome the damage caused and I think he will emerge stronger from this test.”

The enclosure was disturbed several times by shouting and the waving of posters by the opposition deputies, who demanded the resignation of the prime minister. Majority lawmakers responded with eleven closed applause to Conte’s claims in his nearly hour-long speech.

The premier defends himself and accuses the right

The premier attacked “the sovereign right”, which caused other opposition protests, and affirmed that Italy is solidly linked to the management of the enormous economic and social crisis that the 27 countries of the European Union of 450 million inhabitants are experiencing.

He explained the changes made to the reconstruction plan which will have 209 billion euros in subsidies and loans from the EU, which has just been approved and will be consigned in February in Brussels. To those 209 billion, an imposing figure of resources to weather the crisis caused by the pandemic, Italy added other European funds to complete the plan in 310 billion euros that should promote major public works and modernization of Italian structures, giving a notable boost to companies and employment.

The Palazzo Chigi, seat of the Italian government, in Rome, this Monday. Photo: AP

“Italy is once again a protagonist on the European scene and allows the EU to assume the leadership role that awaits it in international geopolitics,” said Conte.

The premier stressed that the Covid-19 pandemic “has complicated plans and forced us to rethink the development model and the dynamics of our relationships.”

“We are facing an epochal challenge. Society is conditioned by primary fears linked to the risks of losing essential assets such as life and health. It makes us feel deeply fragile. “

Conte did not name Matteo Renzi, who piloted the institutional crisis, but said that “the crisis has caused a deep wound in the government and forces of the majority, and a great consternation in the country.”

The premier asked for help with “a clean, transparent support that is based on the strength of the proposal. Help us to start again as quickly as possible, to heal the wound produced in the pact of trust established with the citizens ”.

Conte launched a political buoy in his speech, proposing “a proportional electoral reform”, a political hook for the small parties to which some of the “builders” that the government asks for help belong. In passing, the prime minister showed his intention of giving life to a more relaxed political stage, recognizing in his speech the contribution of opponents to the government “to face some political passages.”

The vaccination plan

The fight against the pandemic is increasingly concentrated in Italy in the vaccination campaign, which has exceeded 1,200,000 inoculated since December 27.

Pfizer’s announcement that it will reduce delivery of promised doses (470,000 per week) by 30% for two weeks creates problems. In the first place, because the second dose of the scheduled vaccine has begun 21 days after the first.

In addition, once the injections were completed for health personnel and the elderly in nursing homes, vaccination of the second group began two days ago: those over 80 years of age.

The rate has been reduced until more vaccines arrive and it is necessary to make reservations to apply the second dose to those already vaccinated.

Rome, correspondent

CB