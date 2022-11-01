Italy: Giorgia Meloni official was photographed with a Nazi armband

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Meloni was sworn in on Saturday as Italy's new prime minister.
Meloni was sworn in Saturday as Italy’s new prime minister.
This is a new appointment in the Italian Government. Who is it about?
November 01, 2022, 12:53 PM
The appointment in the government of Italy of a far-right deputy who was photographed in 2005 with a nazi armband generated controversy this Tuesday and condemnations of the opposition.
(Read here: Giorgia Meloni: How did she rise from the ranks of post-fascism to power in Italy?)
Galeazzo Bignami, elected as part of the party list post-fascist Brothers of Italy of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniwas appointed deputy minister of infrastructure on Monday.
(See also: Silvio Berlusconi says that he resumed friendship with Putin and that he gave him vodka)
Lui is the new Vice Minister of Infrastructure.
Yes Chiama Galeazzo #Bignami ed è un exponent di Fratelli d’Italia.
Uno scempio, un’offesa, un’indecenza verse la Costituzione, la memoria, la storia e le vittime di quella svastica.
embarrassed, @GiorgiaMeloni. pic.twitter.com/TGDZJfSQKx
– Marco Furfaro (@marcofurfaro) October 31, 2022
The 47-year-old lawyer was photographed at a party in 2005 wearing a black suit and a swastika bracelet. Democratic Party deputy Marco Furfaro said on Twitter that the appointment is an “offense, an indecency against the Constitution, memory, History and for the victims of the swastika.”
For his part, Bignami condemned in a statement “all forms of totalitarianism, liberticidal and anti-democratic expressions” and described Nazism as “absolute evil.” The 2005 photo was taken “in a private context” and he added that he has apologized “more than once”.
EFE
