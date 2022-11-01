Italy: Giorgia Meloni official was photographed with a Nazi armband

The appointment in the government of Italy of a far-right deputy who was photographed in 2005 with a nazi armband generated controversy this Tuesday and condemnations of the opposition.

Galeazzo Bignami, elected as part of the party list post-fascist Brothers of Italy of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniwas appointed deputy minister of infrastructure on Monday.

Lui is the new Vice Minister of Infrastructure. Yes Chiama Galeazzo #Bignami ed è un exponent di Fratelli d’Italia. Uno scempio, un’offesa, un’indecenza verse la Costituzione, la memoria, la storia e le vittime di quella svastica. embarrassed, @GiorgiaMeloni. pic.twitter.com/TGDZJfSQKx – Marco Furfaro (@marcofurfaro) October 31, 2022

The 47-year-old lawyer was photographed at a party in 2005 wearing a black suit and a swastika bracelet. Democratic Party deputy Marco Furfaro said on Twitter that the appointment is an “offense, an indecency against the Constitution, memory, History and for the victims of the swastika.”

For his part, Bignami condemned in a statement “all forms of totalitarianism, liberticidal and anti-democratic expressions” and described Nazism as “absolute evil.” The 2005 photo was taken “in a private context” and he added that he has apologized “more than once”.

EFE