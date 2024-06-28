Italy | Giorgia Meloni condemned the Nazi salutes of her party’s youth wing: “It doesn’t fit with the party”

Italy|An article published by the Italian Fanpage media in early June contained videos of members of the youth wing of the Italian Brothers party making Nazi salutes.

Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni condemned on Friday the references to fascism by members of the youth wing of the Italian Brothers party.

An investigative article published by the Italian media Fanpage in early June contained videos of members of the youth wing making Nazi salutes.

In the videos filmed secretly by the journalist, members of the youth wing also repeated the Nazi salute “Sieg heil” and the duce cry, which refers to Italy’s former fascist leader to Benito Mussolini.

More comments from the youth wing were posted this week that were highly offensive to Jews and black and brown people.

Meloni commented on the subject after weeks of silence in Brussels.

“Those who express racist, anti-Semitic or nostalgic ideas are in the wrong place, because these ideas do not agree with the Italian brothers,” Meloni told reporters.

However, Meloni also named the journalists’ eavesdropping as a method of authoritarian rule.