In Rome, the serene returns, or almost, with a double yes to the Def of the Chamber and Senate. After yesterday’s slip of the majority, Parliament approved the Def, amid the grumbling of the opposition. The roadmap is confirmed: the CDM will be held on Monday at 10, on the day of the workers’ day. Giorgia Meloni faces the second day of the mission in London with a smile. Fuchsia suit, companion and daughter in tow, first collects the Grotius award presented to her by the Policy Exchange study center, then attends the reception at the residence of the Italian ambassador in London. Here she meets the political and economic establishment of the United Kingdom, 400 guests waiting for her with selfies, smiles and toasts. But when reporters approached her to ask her if she was worried about the numbers after yesterday’s accident, she “I insisted-she goes back to reiterate-she: I don’t see a political signal, she was an oversight. I have spent many years in Parliament, it can happen but it must never happen again ”.

Read also

The method only needs to be studied, because the ‘scissoring’ of the number of parliamentarians wanted by the grillini complicates the life of the measures in Parliament. But the team that wins doesn’t change. AND to change the undersecretaries to avoid other unpleasant surprises for Meloni is just out of the question: “I do not envisage the hypothesis of replacement of double offices. I believe that the government is working well and it is not my intention now to review anything. However, the numbers must be guaranteed”.

Numbers that, net of the slip-ups, seem to reassure her today. The GDP data mark a maxi rebound in the first quarter, with growth of 0.5%. “Let’s look at the facts,” she invites reporters who ask her about the markets’ concern. And also on the migrant dossier Meloni does not back down, far from it. The agreement with Rishi Sunak, famous for his tough fist on the issue, is complete, moreover in the Memorandum signed yesterday in Downing Street Italy and Great Britain put on paper the urgent request for a change of pace. The Financial Times maintains that the British were pushing for a much tougher formula, but that Rome would have slowed down to avoid friction with Europe. The fact is that the premier reiterates once again that he appreciates the Sunak line a lot. Which he also defends on the thorny case of Rwanda, with irregular migrants who in the Downing street plan are sent to the East African country. So much so that there is talk of ‘deportation’, a term that Meloni deems inappropriate and inappropriate.

“I don’t agree with the principle of deportation – says Meloni in fact – you don’t realize the seriousness of the term used. I don’t see it as a deportation, but as an agreement between free states in which people’s safety is guaranteed. I believe that talking about deportation, or suggesting that Rwanda would be a country that does not respect rights and would be an inadequate or unworthy nation, I think this is a racist way of reading things”.

And even on preventive detention for those who enter illegally, a hypothesis pushed by the British government and harshly criticized by the EU, “it is not a question of considering” illegal immigrants “criminals, but they are responsible for something illegal. It is illegal to cross, without respecting the rules, the borders of a nation”.

Meloni claims to have first toyed with the hypothesis of a hotspot in North Africa. Sending migrants to Rwanda, as wanted and pursued by Sunak, “is not an initiative that we are foreseeing – he however makes it clear -. But certainly also in African countries or in other countries, if solutions are found to prevent congestion from happening all in the same places, this helps. The fact that it is a third country does not mean”, because “the more solutions that can be found to ease the pressure, the better”.

Rather, for the premier, it is the narrative that is distorted, with a world divided into good and bad despite solutions that would end up bringing everyone together. “Be careful how things are told, because it seems to me that a lot is linked to the origin of the governments that do the same things, and I won’t give examples because I want to keep my international relations good… – he goes on – In some cases they ignore it, in others they exaggerate issues that are simply an attempt to solve problems which, when they intensify, risk having reactions that are more difficult to control”.

“Let’s try to address the issues with pragmatism and not with ideological approaches”, in the event of Tunisia’s default the migratory wave would have a very strong boost, “so what to do?” Meloni asks, his eyes widening. Strengthened by his convictions, she allows herself to take the last few selfies, recovers her companion Andrea Giambruno and little Ginevra – guest star of the reception between hops and drawings abandoned here and there – therefore she takes leave of the countless guests and drives away from the embassy. The official visit ends here, even if the prime minister will allow himself a few more hours with his family in the City.