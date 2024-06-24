Italy gave the EU 16.7 billion, but received only 14. Here’s why

Italy is a member state of the European Union and contributes significantly to its budget. The financial contribution of the member states is regulated by the System of Own Resources, based on a Council Decision establishing the amounts for each financial programming cycle, generally lasting seven years. Currently, we are in the 2021-2027 cycle.

As he writes Money.itin the year 2022, Italy has paid to the EU approximately 16.7 billion euros, with a decrease of 7.6% compared to 18.1 billion in 2021.

In the same year, Italy received 14.3 billion euros from the EU for various sectors, with the largest funding distributed between cohesion, resilience And values (6.2 billion), natural resources And environment (5.6 billion) e single market, innovation And digital (1.9 billion). The net balance for 2022 was negative by almost 2.4 billion euros.

For the 2021-2027 programming period, the Union’s long-term budget has been defined at 1,824.3 billion euros, divided between Multi-annual financial framework (1,074.3 billion euros) and the Next Generation EU (750 billion euros between grants and loans).

Italy has benefited significantly from these funds, in particular from National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) of the Next Generation EU, which awarded it 47.2 billion euros to support the post-pandemic recovery through digitalisation, ecological transition, infrastructure for sustainable mobility, education and research, and social inclusion and health.

The EU Cohesion Policy for 2021-2027 uses the Gross National Income as a resource allocation criterion. For Italy, specific interventions have been defined in the Partnership Agreement, with a total financial allocation of 74.067 billion euros divided between various strategic objectives.

In conclusion, although Italy remains a net contributor to the EU budget, the introduction of new financial instruments such as the PNRR significantly improved the balance of funds received compared to those paid, marking a change in the financial dynamics between Italy and the European Union.