Locatelli is absent from the 23 who will face the final tournament in the Netherlands, there is little Juventus and no AC Milan fans

Andrea Elefante and Fabio Licari

Assault on the Nations with an Inter-National. Assault on the Nations with five Nerazzurri returning from the Champions League final in Istanbul. Four of them, Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco and Barella, are applying for a starting shirt. One, the latest arrival (but it would be better to say “returned”), or Darmian, will be useful as deputy Di Lorenzo but also on the other wing and in case of recourse to a three-man defence.

Roberto Mancini has decided the list of 23 selected for the Dutch “final four”: Tonali and Scalvini went with Nicolato to the Under 21, the partial surprise is the “cut” of Locatelli, already absent in the European qualifiers against England and Malta. The latest Juventus performances have not convinced Mancini.

No AC Milan — A National Mosaic. Inter the most represented (5), then Naples and Rome (3). Only two Juventus players, Bonucci and Chiesa, and no AC Milan fans, with Tonali among the young players to win a place at the 2024 Olympics via the European Championship. Berardi and Pessina were injured in the last minute. Also out Gatti, Zaccagni, Baschirotto, Buongiorno and Florenzi who participate in the internship in Sardinia. If we start again from 4-3-3, we can hypothesize this Italy: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Acerbi, Sticks, Dimarco; Barella, Jorginho, Verratti; Church, Building/Retegui, Pellegrini. We are at the end of the season, it will be a matter of residual energy.

Waiting for Retegui — The most anticipated is naturally the Italian-Argentine striker Retegui after his two goals against England and Malta in March: like the Inter fans, he will only join the group on 11 or 12 June. But now there is also Immobile, plus Gnonto who can be deployed in all attack roles and has remained with the greats despite being of age for the Under. Mancini confirmed Frattesi back from a good season in Sassuolo, recovered Spinazzola and trusted Zaniolo from whom he expects important signs of growth.

Big disappointed — We are in the final phase of Nations like we were two years ago. And history repeats itself: in the semifinal there is Spain again, fresh from the change of coach, from Luis Enrique to De la Fuente. In 2021 the Spaniards won 2-1 in Milan, eliminating us as fresh European champions. It is played on 15 June in Enschede. The day before, to give the guests an extra day of rest, Holland, another lousy exit from Qatar 2022, sees it in Rotterdam with Croatia: for Modric it could be the last outing with the national team. Final Sunday 18th again in Rotterdam, third place final in Enschede. This is the third edition: in the roll of honor Portugal (2019) and France (2021). From next time, with the "final four" in 2025, the first two of the groups will qualify and in March there will be the quarter-finals.

Goals — After missing two World Cups in a row, starting to win something again would be essential. A blow to morale and also points for the Fifa ranking where, for now, we are in eighth place (Holland is sixth, Croatia seventh and Spain tenth). In September the qualifications for Euro 2024 start again: the defeat in Naples against England forces us to aim for second place in order not to be forced into the accursed playoffs.

THE GUIDE — Sardinia and Coverciano

Italy has been in Santa Margherita di Pula (Cagliari) since yesterday for an internship. It will remain until June 9th. A day and a half of rest, then Sunday 11th meeting in Coverciano. The Interisti and Retegui arrive on 12 June

On the 14th departure for Enschede where on the 15th there is the semi-final of Nations with Spain. First and third place finals on June 18th

Donnarumma (PSG), Meret (Naples), Vicar (Empoli)

Di Lorenzo (Naples), Bonucci (Juve), Toloi (Atalanta), Acerbi, Bastoni, Dimarco, Darmian (Inter), Spinazzola (Roma)

Barella (Inter), Frattesi (Sassuolo), Jorginho (Arsenal), Cristante, Pellegrini (Roma), Verratti (PSG), Zaniolo (Galatasaray)

Chiesa (Juve), Retegui (Tigres), Immobile (Lazio), Raspadori (Naples), Gnonto (Leeds)