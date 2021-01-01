From January 1, smoking in Milan will be over. Not completely, not yet since it will be for 2025, but it will still be now forbidden to smoke within 10 meters of someone outside. And the Italian city even wants to go even further to fight pollution more.

Since this Friday, smoking in parks, stadiums or even squares like the Duomo is prohibited if you are within 10 meters of someone. Lorena, 29, just found out: “It’s terrible for me. It even shocks me. I already make sure I don’t smoke when I’m too close to people. I already do it out of respect. But it pollutes it’s true. I think first. that it can improve the health of smokers and after that we must save the environment. All these butts that are thrown everywhere, maybe there won’t be any more. But we must also be able to remain free. “

“It takes away a little freedom from the citizens. There are surely some who will rebel.” Lorena, resident franceinfo

Andrea smokes too and if the environment is important, the wallet is also important and finally the Italian method – Milanese – is perhaps better than the French according to him: “I was in France in September and there cigarettes cost twice as much. I realized that I was asked all the time, so those who can afford can smoke anyway, whereas if it’s forbidden, you stop for sure. “

“Instead of forbidding stores to open the door, they encourage people or force them to change the boiler to pollute less as they do with the auto bonus” Luca, trader franceinfo

Milan’s objective is first of all to fight against pollution, to the point of prohibiting stores – in 2022 – from leaving their doors open to avoid consuming too much heating or air conditioning. Luca runs an Italian shirt store in the gallery overlooking the Duomo, he doesn’t really appreciate the measure in these times of crisis: “Even if you think you are not buying anything, when you see the door open you come in while if it is closed you don’t even come in. And then it’s not the shops that pollute the most, especially here in Milan. Let’s start by changing diesel boilers which pollute a lot. “ And the trader to continue: “You have to do the same in all the old palaces and you will see that it will already be a lot. ”

This is already what the government is planning. This provides a financial incentive to change the boiler. Diesel boilers will be completely banned in Milan from October 2022. Wood-fired ovens in pizzerias will have to meet new standards.