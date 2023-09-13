Our selection, reigning champions, seeks the twelfth final in the European Championship and tries to defend the trophy won two years ago

Italy-France is the second and final semi-final of the European Men’s Volleyball Championship, Thursday at 9.15pm, at the Palazzo dello Sport in Rome. Ferdinando De Giorgi’s national team, which will still be able to count, after Bari, on the support of friendly fans, has its sights set on the second final in a row to defend the continental title won in 2021. After the tiebreak success over the Netherlands, the Azzurri are the biggest favorites for the final triumph, but watch out for coach Andrea Giani’s France: the Transalpines have already eliminated Italy in the 2019 quarter-finals. Whoever gets through the semi-final faces the winner of Poland-Slovenia.

ODDS COMPARISON ITALY – FRANCE: 3-1

ITALY – FRANCE: THE PREDICTION — Italy-France sees the Azzurri as clear favourites: a stronger squad and a steamroller's progress have characterized the European Championship of De Giorgi's team up until now. On the other side there is a coach who knows the Italian movement well, like Andrea Giani. However, the gap remains and the Italian 3-1 success takes shape. The highest odds come from bet365 to 4.33, from Snai at 4.00 pm LeoVegasat 3.95.

ITALY – FRANCE SHARES — The balance tips in favor of the reigning European Champions betting sites rewarded a success for Italy in the semi-final. The sign 1 varies between 1.66 of bet365 and 1.56 of Planetwin365: in the middle we find Sisal at 1.60, Better at 1.58 and BetFlag at 1.57. A triumph for France lights up at 2.31 Goldbet, with Snai, LeoVegas, Netbet, Betway and Novibet at 2.28, while Betfair reads 2.27.

Moving on to the Overs of the match: the Over 182.5 points stands at 1.80 on Snai, with bet365 at 1.82 and Sisal at 1.83. The Over 184.5 on the other hand pays 1.95 on Snai, with Sisal and Better at 1.93. As regards the individual Overs of the teams, Italy's Over 94.5 points are worth 1.88 on bet365, with Snai and Goldbet at 1.87, while the French Over 91.5 varies between 1.88 on Sisal and 1.86 on bet365, with Snai at 1.87.

THE PATH OF ITALY AND FRANCE — Italy dominates group A in the group stage. De Giorgi’s selection finished in first place with 14 points, the result of five successes out of five, with 14 sets won and two conceded to their rivals: precisely on the last day, with the 3-2 victory over Germany. In the round of 16, the Azzurri beat North Macedonia 3-0, with the tie-break success against the Netherlands 3-2 in the quarter-finals, which brought to mind the legendary challenges of the 90s.

On the other hand, Andrea Giani’s men finished in first place in Group D, with 12 points: four wins and one defeat. 13 sets won and four conceded to rivals. In the round of 16, France beat Bulgaria 3-0 and with the same result torpedoed Romania in the quarter-finals. A crescendo for the Transalpines who now dream of a coup against the home team.

PREVIOUS — Italy undefeated in two matches in a row against their rivals, with the last French success dating back to the semi-final of the 2022 Nations League: 3-0 for the French. Before this high note, the other transalpine victory dates back to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Men's European Championship, with our selection knocked out 3-0. Overall, the Azzurri are chasing the twelfth final in the European championship: seven final matches won, compared to four defeats.