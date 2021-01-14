Italy Former Prime Minister Renzi rocks the Italian government, but the researcher says the goal is to grab power without a new election: “Tactical and deceptive gambler”

Former Prime Minister Renzi is seeking more power for himself, says Marco Siddi, a researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute.

Once so popular as a reformist prime minister Matteo Renzi has sunk into one of Italy’s most unpopular politicians, and may now take the Italian government with it.

Matteo Renzi­

Senator Renzi, 46, withdrew his small Italia Viva party from the government on Wednesday. As a result, the government lost its majority in parliament and is now in danger of collapsing in the midst of a serious coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: The Italian government is on the verge of collapse, with two ministers resigning

Is Italy drifting into political chaos?

Researcher at the Foreign Policy Institute Marco Siddi doesn’t think for a moment that Renzi really wants to overthrow the government.

“He wants publicity and attention, and not in the interests of Italy,” Siddi says.

“He also wants a bigger role in the use of EU money for reconstruction, more power and control.”

Kovia Italy, which has suffered, is the largest single recipient of EU corona recovery money.

Renzi has complained about the misuse of EU funds and urged the government to change its plans. He would have liked more money for health care, culture and infrastructure, among other things. On Tuesday, the government did agree to make changes to its plans, but that did not stop Renz from leaving.

Siddi thinks Renzi has decided to take the risk and use his only remaining power by jeopardizing the government. But only because he doesn’t think the situation really breaks the government.

“He doesn’t want an election to then form a coalition with the center-right. He joined the government in 2019 to prevent the right-wing government from taking power. ”

In addition, Italy has decided to limit the number of MPs by a third from the next election, and the reduction could well hit Renz’s own ankle.

“It will be harder to be elected in the next election, so a small party by no means wants an election now.”

Renzia is now barked in Italy as a coat translator and earthworm. There is a reason for that, Siddi says.

“I absolutely agree that Renzi is very tactical and deceptive gambler. That became clear years ago. ”

When Renzi became prime minister in 2014, he did not win his seat in the election. Instead, he shook his then-party, the center-left Democratic Party PD, from within and built his way to the top until he ousted his party comrades. Enrico Lettan. Under the ousting rumors, already circulating, Renzi reassured Letta.

He said to Letta ‘Enrico, stai Sereno’ or ‘Enrico, calm down’, just before he took his place. It has become a flying phrase for political theater in Italy, ”says Siddi.

Political the plunge has been as steep as the ascent.

The stinging political defeats took Renz first as prime minister and then as party presidency. Now his own party, Italy Viva, which he founded in 2019, is enduring with three percent support.

“Not all of these games help his popularity,” Siddi says.

Renz’s personal support is also in a miserable state. Of all politicians, Renz has the worst personal support in the polls, says senior political analyst at polling company YouTrend Lorenzo Pregliasco news agency Reuters.

Siddin considers that it is likely that the governing coalition will still reach an agreement with Renz by some other means. Namely, Renzi has played his cards right: he withdrew at a time when re-elections are not an option for government partners.

Firstly, holding elections in the spring in the midst of a pandemic would be a major problem, both in practice and politically. In addition, Italy has to choose a new president early next year, and elections can not by law to hold the presidential election the previous six months.

Siddi thinks that if Renzi were to decide, he would keep the current governing coalition, but would replace the prime minister Giuseppe Conten.

“But he hardly gets it. Conte has become very popular, especially as a leader in pandemic operations, and has the support of the two most important governing parties behind him. ”

Reporters surrounded Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday.­

There are plenty of idiots, as Renzi has immersed several prominent politicians around him during his political career. Former Prime Minister Massimo D’Alema summed up the emotions by pointing out that “I don’t think anyone should mind sending away the country’s most popular man as a service to the most unpopular”.

Some changes in government may happen, but Siddi does not believe in complete chaos in the Italian administration.

“I think Europe has even bigger concerns right now. And so it is in Italy. ”

Correction 14.1. at 6:37 pm: Contrary to what Siddi said earlier in the story, Letta shook hands with Renz at the inauguration despite the hatred.