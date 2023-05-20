Italy | Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was released from the hospital

Silvio Berlusconi, 86, spent six weeks in hospital with a lung infection.

Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, 86, was discharged from Milan’s San Raffaele Hospital on Friday after six weeks of treatment. Berlusconi was hospitalized due to a lung infection related to leukemia, news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

Berlusconi was hospitalized on April 5, and was in intensive care for more than 10 days.

According to Berlusconi, the intensive care period was “painful and difficult”.

“But after a dark time, I won again,” he said in a statement.

“The nightmare is over,” he added.

Doctors according to Berlusconi suffers from chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. They have not specified when the cancer was discovered, but according to doctors, Berlusconi’s condition was not acute.

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni welcomed back Berlusconi.

“We are waiting for you to fight on the field,” Meloni wrote on Twitter.

“We are glad that you are back home, welcome back, President!”, the foreign minister Antonio Tajani in turn wrote.

Berlusconi served as Prime Minister of Italy three times between 1994 and 2011. He represented the center-right Forza Italia party.

Berlusconi’s last term in office ended with his resignation after he was accused of bribery related to the so-called Bunga Bunga sex party.

Berlusconi’s health has deteriorated in recent years. He underwent open-heart surgery in 2016 and has been hospitalized several times since 2020, when he contracted post-coronavirus pneumonia.

On Friday during his completed hospital stay, Berlusconi released two video messages in which he assured that he was ready to return to work.

Forza Italia has not named a successor to Berlusconi, and it is unclear whether the party will hold together without him.

