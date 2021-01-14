No Result
Italy Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi was taken to a hospital in Monaco for heart problems

January 14, 2021
in World
A Berlusconi spokesman said the former prime minister is scheduled to leave the hospital within a few days.

Italian former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has been hospitalized in Monaco. Berlusconi, 84, suffers from heart problems.

A Berlusconi spokesman confirmed to news agency AFP on Thursday that Berlusconi was taken to a Monaco heart hospital for testing.

“He’ll be back in a few days,” the spokesman said.

Berlusconi’s personal doctor Alberto Zangrillo told news agency Ansa on Monday that she had made an urgent visit to Berlusconi’s home in the south of France because of her patient’s irregular heartbeat.

In September Berlusconi was hospitalized for 11 days after receiving a coronavirus infection. Berlusconi commented at the time that it was “perhaps the most difficult ordeal” of his life.

Berlusconi contracted the infection after returning from his luxury villa in Sardinia. Also his partner, a politician Marta Fascina and two children of Berlusconi became infected.

Silvio Berlusconi, representing the center-right Forza Italia, was Italian Prime Minister three times between 1994 and 2011. She underwent heart surgery in 2016.

