According to his doctor quoted in the Italian press, the Cavaliere does not present symptoms.

Former Italian head of government Silvio Berlusconi has tested positive for the coronavirus, several Italian media announced Wednesday, September 2, citing sources inside his party, Forza Italia. Silvio Berlusconi, who will be 84 at the end of the month, has tested positive twice, but “he continues to work from his residence in Arcore”, in the surroundings of Milan, “where he will spend the planned period of isolation”, indicate these sources cited by the AGI agency.

According to his personal doctor, quoted by the media, the Cavaliere would not show any symptoms. His test was carried out after a stay in Sardinia in mid-August during which he allegedly met businessman Flavio Briatore, also tested positive for Covid-19 and hospitalized on August 25.

Shortly after this announcement, Silvio Berlusconi received numerous messages of support on social networks from the entire political class. Former Italian council president Matteo Renzi sent him on Twitter a abbraccio (hug or hug, in French) affectionate, as well as the far-right leader Matteo Salvini.

Un affettuoso abbraccio a Silvio Berlusconi con augurio di tornare presto in campo. Forza Presidente #CoronaVirus – Matteo Renzi (@matteorenzi) September 2, 2020

Auguri di pronta guarigione e un abbraccio affettuoso all’amico Silvio Berlusconi. – Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) September 2, 2020