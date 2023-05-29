Italy for Movies, the national portal of locations and incentives for cinematographic and audiovisual production, and Sky Italia have announced a partnership to enrich the offer of contents with materials from the new original Sky productions. With a memorandum of understanding presented at the Cannes Film Festival, the portal promoted by the MiC – Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual and managed by Cinecittà in collaboration with the Italian Film Commission association and the media company come together for the enhancement and territorial promotion of the Italy and Made in Italy. Thanks to the non-exclusive two-year agreement, Sky will publish materials taken from its new productions on the Italy for Movies portal: news from the sets, backstage, videos, interviews, curiosities about the filming locations. Italy for Movies will create factsheets for films and TV series, new travel itineraries, photo galleries and other editorial content.

“We are very happy to be able to announce the collaboration with Sky Italia”, comments Chiara Sbarigia, President of Cinecittà. “Collaboration that has the strategic objective of spreading the Italy for Movies portal and making it increasingly an instrument of attraction and knowledge of the Italian territory, as well as a collector of Italian resources and productions. Dialogue with international professionals, especially Americans, has recorded a 70% increase in contacts, thanks also to the precious collaboration with ITA Los Angeles and its Italy meets Hollywood portal”. Finally, President Sbarigia announced the production of a documentary series to tell the variety and beauty of Italian locations. “Italy offers a variety of landscapes that make it an extraordinary setting for so many stories. It is no coincidence that Sky has chosen our country for many of its Sky Originals, helping to raise awareness of the Italian wonders in the world and the quality of the productions made in our country. We are very happy about this partnership with Italy for Movies and we hope that the images of our sets can be a source of inspiration for many Italian and international producers and directors” comments Antonella d’Errico, EVP Content of Sky Italia.