Italy | Florence plans to ban new Airbnb apartments

The ban would apply to new rental properties in the historic center.

Florence the city wants to ban the renting of private apartments in its historic center for short-term use, such as to tourists through the Airbnb service. The purpose is to free up apartments as homes for locals in one of Italy’s most popular tourist destinations.

The news agency Reuters and the newspaper report on the matter, among others La Stampa.

Florence mayor Dario Nardella said that the city plans to ban the short-term renting of apartments as new destinations. The ban would therefore not apply to apartments that have already been offered on, for example, the Airbnb service.

Newspaper La Repubblica tellsthat the city also plans to exempt apartment owners from property tax for three years if they return the apartment that was used for short-term rental to long-term rental use.

The plan concerns the old town of Florence, designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Florence behind the intentions is the social-democratic mayor Nardella’s disappointment with the softness of the legislation planned by Italy’s right-wing government.

Prime minister by Giorgia Meloni the government is reportedly planning to propose the registration of apartments for rent to tourists, where skidding could result in fines of 5,000 euros. In addition, the government is planning to give cities known as popular tourist destinations the right to ban renting downtown apartments for less than two nights.