Italy flop, out of Euro 2024 with Switzerland. From Barella to Scamacca it’s a blue disaster

Freuler and Vargas: 2-0 for Switzerland and for Italy it’s dark night: the Azzurri are sadly out of Euro 2024 after a really bad match. The memory of the Wembley triumph in 2021 (title won on penalties against hosts England) is distant. In the gray evening in Berlin the usual great Gigio Donnarumma was saved. The Azzurri were pushed under in midfield (Barella was bad, but also Cristante and Fagioli) and never dangerous in attack.



ITALY-SWITZERLAND THE BLUE REPORT CARD

Donnarumma vote 7 He saves from Embolo who appears alone in front of him, he is not surprised by Rieder’s poisonous free kick at the end of the first half and is absolutely blameless on the two goals scored by Switzerland.

Di Lorenzo rating 5.5 Some suffering behind, but above all it has little or no impact on the band during construction

Mancini rating 5.5 He attempts a save on Freuler who hits the net in the heart of the Azzurri defense – but no one in midfield who made a screen – with an (unfortunate) deflection. However, a fairly careful performance on a difficult night for Italy

Sticks rated 6 Not at his best, but he suffers, grit his teeth and plays a game of character

Darmian vote 5.5 He gets up late on the action that sees Embolo alone in front of Donnarumma. For the rest he limits the damage on his flank against an aggressive and determined Switzerland

Cristante rating 5 He should provide strength in the middle of the field, but he is suffocated by the grip of the Swiss national team. A flash when he verticalizes for Zaccagni (then Scamacca post) just before going out

Beans vote 5 He starts well, trying some non-trivial plays between verticalizations and changes of play. He fades as the minutes pass in the first half and often plays under rhythm. Freuler gets involved in the action of the Swiss goal, but he is unable to plug it and the second Swiss goal comes from his wrong pass

Stretcher rated 4.5 Dull and subdued in the first half, Freuler’s introduction was missed and gave Switzerland the lead.

Church vote 6– He causes panic in the Red Cross area in the first half by dribbling (Akanji then sends it into the corner). He doesn’t break the Swiss defense, however, in an Italy experiencing a cursed Saturday blackout, he gives the feeling of being among the few seeking rebellion against an adverse fate

Scamacca vote 4.5 He spins in vain but in his defense he has few playable balls, but then in the 74th minute he gets one that could reopen the match (suspected offside) and he sends it to the post

El Shaarawy rating 5 Maybe not at his best, certainly his accelerations are few

Zaccagni rating 6 He comes in at the start of the second half and adds some quality on the left

Retegui rating 5.5 He comes on with just under half an hour to go, his is the first shot on target (in the 73rd minute), but the conclusion doesn’t cause Sommer any worries.

Frattesi SV

Pilgrims SV

Change SV