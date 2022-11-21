The comparison of data is relentless on the current liking of Italians for the national football team. The comparison is between a World Cup match and a friendly, it’s true, but whether the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar was of a higher level is debatable. That said, the numbers are clear: Qatar-Ecuador in the mid-afternoon, at 5pm, attracted more viewers than the Azzurri, also broadcast in prime time on the Rai flagship network, against Austria.