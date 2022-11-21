The opening match of the World Cup, which also aired in the afternoon, recorded the highest audience of the day on Sunday. Superior to Mancini’s national team, which was also in prime time
The comparison of data is relentless on the current liking of Italians for the national football team. The comparison is between a World Cup match and a friendly, it’s true, but whether the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar was of a higher level is debatable. That said, the numbers are clear: Qatar-Ecuador in the mid-afternoon, at 5pm, attracted more viewers than the Azzurri, also broadcast in prime time on the Rai flagship network, against Austria.
The numbers
The opening match of the World Cup recorded yesterday’s highest audience on Italian TV: 4,657,000 spectators for Qatar-Ecuador, with a 29.50 percent share. The highest share of the day was instead that of the opening ceremony of the World Cup, 30.06 percent, with 4,097,000 spectators. In both cases, far higher figures than Austria-Italy, which after dinner gathered a 20.1 percent share, with 4,117,000 spectators. All events were broadcast by Rai 1.
