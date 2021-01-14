The numbers give the spin. More than 350 defendants, 900 witnesses and 400 lawyers will be heard for two years – most often by video conference because of the Covid-19 pandemic – during the gigantic trial which opened on Wednesday January 13. It will be held for at least two years in the town of Lamezia Terme, a town in Calabria where a call center has been specially set up as a court. According to experts, the Calabrian ‘Ndrangheta is considered the most powerful Italian mafia after it supplanted the Sicilian Cosa Nostra and the Neapolitan Camorra. Franceinfo takes stock of the five things to know about the ‘Ndrangheta.

1 It’s an “archaic” mafia

The ‘Ndrangheta “deals with international drug trafficking and typical activities of criminal organizations, settling of scores, extortion, illegal trafficking in waste, money laundering”, lists magistrate Roberto Di Bella to AFP. Nobody knows exactly what the membership of the organization is, but according to Italian justice it has at least 20,000 members worldwide. In France, eIt is mainly rooted in the south-east of the country, says prosecutor Nicola Gratteri in an interview given to World.

It also thrives in the construction industry, seizes European funds and even undertakes contracts in the midst of a pandemic. “She practiced kidnapping for ransom, lagging behind the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, which was more geared towards modern businesses such as drugs”, complete on franceinfo Clotilde Champeyrache, lecturer in economics at the University of Paris 8 and lecturer in criminology at the National Center of Arts and Trades.

What differentiates it from other mafias is its family structure, “which makes it very reliable because there is little repentance”, continues Roberto Di Bella. “The ‘Ndrangheta is the one that relies the most on biological ties and therefore in which to betray is also to break with one’s family., completes the specialist. It is also a mafia that has not been studied much because it was considered archaic. “

2 It is the “richest” mafia organization

Italian prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, who sits in Catanzaro, one of the strongholds of ‘Ndrangheta in Calabria, one of Italy’s poorest regions, estimates his annual turnover at 50 billion euros, in largely derived from cocaine trafficking, the money of which is “recycled according to a system of false invoices – by cheating on the cash register “, precise, always in The world, the magistrate, placed under police protection for thirty years. According to magistrate Roberto Di Bella, the ‘Ndrangheta is the criminal organization “with the most ramifications and present on the five continents”.

It is also the mafia “that we know the least well”, but also “the most dangerous, undoubtedly the richest and the one most capable of expanding abroad”, precise Clotilde Champeyrache.

“The huge flow of money coming in from drugs allows’ Ndrangheta to buy everything, shops, restaurants, poisoning the economy not only of Italy but of so many other countries in the world”, adds Roberto Di Bella to AFP. Financially, it would be more important than the Bank of Germany and the McDonald’s company combined, according to Guardian.

3 It was in the media from the 1980s

The ‘Ndrangheta came to prominence in the 1980s and 1990s through a series of kidnappings. She is suspected in particular of the kidnapping, in the 70s in Rome, of the grandson of the American oil magnate Jean Paul Getty. It has only been considered a mafia in Italian law since 2010, but its origins date back at least to the unification of Italy in 1861.

It could even be earlier than the 19th century. During their investigation, the police found a “pizzino”, a piece of paper used by the organization for high-profile communications, containing a quote from three 17th century knights who, according to legend, founded Cosa Nostra , the Camorra and the ‘Ndrangheta, reveals the Guardian.

According to criminologist Anna Sergi, of the British University of Essex, the name is of Greek origin, the word “andranghateia” in reference to “a group of men of honor” and the word “andrangatho” signifying “to carry out military action”.

4 In 2007, massacres in Germany brought her to the fore.

A bloody episode in Germany brought ‘Ndrangheta to the forefront of the media. In August 2007, the bodies of six Italians, aged 16 to 39 and members of one of the two mafia clans of the Calabrian town of San Luca, were discovered riddled with bullets in two vehicles in front of the Italian restaurant Da Bruno, in Duisburg. . “Some bodies are so unrecognizable that the autopsy will last several days. All were targeted in the head “, reported the world at the time of the facts.

This massacre was, according to investigators, a “vendetta” after the assassination, at the end of 2006, of Maria Strangio, wife of Giovanni Nirta, chief of the rival clan. But on the old continent, “It has been thirty years since she infiltrated Switzerland and Germany. The Duisburg massacre in 2007 being the tip of the iceberg “, Nicola Gratteri analysis in the world.

5 She is at the heart of an extraordinary trial

In addition to the impressive figures of the case – the number of defendants, witnesses – it is the means put in place and the historical dimension of the trial that give it an extraordinary aspect. This “maxi-trial” East “a milestone in the construction of a wall against the mafias in Italy”, says Nicola Gratteri. VSThe trial is above all that “of all the honest business leaders and citizens who have endured, for years, the daily attacks and harassments from the bosses of the organization”, he continues in the Guardian.

Most of the defendants were arrested in police raids in December 2019 in Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria. The range of crimes and offenses for which they are accused is wide: mafia association, murder and attempted murder, drug trafficking, usury, abuse of power, concealment and money laundering.

A call center located in Lamezia Terme, Calabria, has been specially designed for these audiences. The bunker is over 3,000 square meters and he is placed under very high protection. By its proportions, this trial is only exceeded by the first maxi-trial which took place from 1986 to 1987 in Palermo against the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, at the end of which 338 defendants were convicted. Judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino were then assassinated by the Mafia.

“However, beware, more than 300 defendants, it seems huge but in view of what the Calabrian mafia is and its thousands of affiliates, it is relatively few”, nuance Clotilde Champeyrache. “There, what is targeted is part of the ‘Ndrangheta. Even if the defendants all come out with heavy sentences, we will not have killed the Calabrian mafia.”