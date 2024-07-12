Furniture, despite a drop in exports in 2023, Italy is the first European country for sales of premium price products in North America

USA And Canada represent the most important global market in the mobile. In 2023 according to data from Starry It was worth approximately $215 billion, of which $180 billion was in the United States alone. eMarket estimates that sales will grow 3.4% by 2024, 4.1% in 2025 and 3.3% in 2026.

L’Italy is among the largest furniture importers in North America with a market share of 4%, although in 2023 there was a contraction in demand with a turnover of 25.2 billion euros. As reported by pambianconews.com, almost half of the imports concerned products in the premium price (high and medium/high price). Italy is therefore the first European country for furniture exports to North America, surpassed globally only by China, Mexico, Vietnam, Canada and India.

Generally speaking, the Italian furniture and construction sector (which includes furniture, lighting, linens, ceramics, marble, glass, etc.) is experiencing a positive moment with a turnover in the USA of 3.6 billion euros in 2020 (+39% compared to the previous year). Now even the middle class is approaching Italian products. However, these are still small figures compared to giants such as Ashley Homewhich he purchased for about $1 billion Resident Homespecializing in mattresses and linens.

“The breakdown of imports from Italy of furniture and furnishing elements by American states highlights in 2023 the sales to the markets of New York and Florida in first place, with values ​​of 188 and 168 million dollars respectively. Following behind them are the Italian sales to the states of New Jersey, California and North Carolina, with 129, 121 and 103 million dollars respectively”, he explained Marcello Antonioni, economist of StudyBo.