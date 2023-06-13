Silvio Berlusconi, three times Prime Minister of Italymedia mogul and showered with scandals, He died this Monday at the age of 86 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan due to leukemia.

Nicknamed “the immortal” for his longevity in politics, the senator and businessman had been admitted to the hospital on Friday and, according to the Italian press, he had stopped responding to his cancer treatment.

After his death, some supporters gathered at the hospital gates with remembrance messages and flags of Italy and his party, Force Italy. Other admirers left flowers at the gates of his mansion.

“He is immortal, he will always be with us,” he told AFP Carla Ballarini, 75, who went to the San Raffaele hospital shortly after the announcement of the death of the former prime minister. “I always admired him, like our entire family. For his generosity, his kindness and everything he did for us,” the retiree explained.

In Rome, the city where he developed his historic political period, the Italian flag was flown at half mast on Monday in the Senate, where he had held a seat since the last elections in October 2022.

Berlusconi’s coffin has already been transferred to his residence in Villa San Marino.

The tycoon will be fired this Wednesday at a state funeral that will take place in the Milan cathedral, after a two-day funeral chapel in his mansion that will be kept strictly private for reasons of public order. That day will be declared a national mourning.

The funeral will take place in the “Duomo” or cathedral of his hometown at 3:00 p.m. local time on Wednesday in the presence of authorities from the country’s political, social and economic life, headed by the head of state, Sergio Mattarella.

The funeral will be presided over by the Archbishop of Milan, Monsignor Mario Delphini. In addition, giant screens will be installed in the “Duomo” square so that people can follow the funeral live through a television signal that will be produced by Mediaset, the magnate’s media conglomerate, local media reported.

At the moment, the authorities have not defined the maximum capacity that is expected to be admitted to the temple, whose maximum capacity is about 5,000 people.

Hundreds of people left photos, flags and photos in front of Berlusconi’s mansion.

Berlusconi’s legacy

Loved and hated with equal intensity, Berlusconi made history by leading one of the longest post-war governments. His death marks the end of an era in Italy, as the deceased leader changed the way of doing politics, but also left his mark on the business world, communication and sports, during the more than five decades in which he starred in the public life of the country.

Born on September 29, 1936, the son of a bank employee, entertainer of cruise ships in his youth and a law graduate, Berlusconi consolidated his immense wealth in the 1980s by building a television empire. According to Forbes, he was among the richest in Italy, with a fortune of 6.4 billion euros.

With his private television channels, dotted with programs featuring beautiful almost naked women, he conquered the general public. With the Fininvest holding company, which had three television channels, several newspapers as well as the Mondadori publishing house, he accumulated more power and his empire spread internationally. He also made millions in real estate and finance.

His life took a turn in 1994 when he ran for the general elections at the head of the right and take victory by presenting himself as the dam against communism and by promising to lead the country as he had managed his companies.

He was an incombustible political animal who took advantage of the vacuum left by the disappearance of the Christian Democracy and who imposed himself with a “self-made” style of winner.

His rise to power that year thus marked the beginning of three governments (1994-1995, 2001-2006 and 2008-2011), an unprecedented mandate in a country full of revolving door governments.

The politician achieved the establishment of an indisputable role at the national and international level. He but he was forced to resign from office in November 2011, discredited by an economic crisis.

In the judicial field, his life was dotted with controversies. According to his own accounts, faced more than 100 investigations and lawsuits related to tax fraud, bribery and illegal sexual relations.

His most notorious scandal was the so-called “Ruby case”, nickname of the young Moroccan with whom Berlusconi allegedly had sexual relations when she was a minor during controversial erotic parties at his house. He was later acquitted of the crime of prostitution of minors.

He was also accused of having negotiated with the Sicilian mafia in the 1990s. Almost all the trials against him ended with acquittals or prescriptions. But on August 1, 2013, his first and only final sentence arrived, that of the “Mediaset Case”, accused of tax fraud and which earned him a firm sentence of one year in jail that he did community work in a geriatric.

But it also meant one of the most disastrous moments of his life: his expulsion from the Senate and the resignation of the title of “Cavaliere”.

His death shakes his economic empire, which will have to be shared among his five children, but also his Forza Italia party, which It is orphaned by its maximum leader and does not have a clear heir.

Berlusconi kept the reins of the party he founded in 1993 – a movement that dynamited politics in that country and laid the foundations for Italy’s modern parties – while all possible heirs have been disappearing unable to match the businessman’s charisma.

World leaders fire him

This Monday, both rivals and allies wanted to remember its “historical” facet. The head of state, Sergio Mattarella, lamented with “deep sadness” the death of “a great political leader.”

For her part, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni assured that Berlusconi was “one of the most influential men in the history of Italy” and said that “he was above all a fighter, a man who was never afraid to defend his convictions, with courage and determination”.

Leaders from around the world also paid tribute to one of the most turbulent figures in Italian history.

Silvio was a dear person, a true friend

“For me, Silvio was a dear person, a true friend,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a condolence telegram to Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The Kremlin chief said he always admired the “wisdom”, “incredible vital energy” and “sense of humour” of this “true patriot” who “made an invaluable personal contribution” in the development of the Russian-Italian relationship.

From the Gemelli hospital in Rome, where he is admitted after an abdominal operation, Pope Francis praised the “energetic temperament” of the former head of government and expressed his “support” for the family of the Italian politician and businessman.

Former US President Barack Obama, former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev.

“Rest in peace my friend,” Hungarian nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán wrote in a caption to a photo he posted on Twitter of himself and

Berlusconi.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, shared her “sadness” over the death of the magnate, who “led Italy at a time of political transition” and expressed her “condolences to his family and the Italian people.”

