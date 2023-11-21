There are murders that are not the same as the others. Due to their own characteristics and the moment in which they occur, they end up having such a great impact that they lead to a change in society. This is what happened in Spain with the death of Ana Orantes in 1997, a femicide that shocked public opinion and marked a turning point in the way of responding to gender violence, which ended up crystallizing in the approval in 2004 of the law against this scourge, then considered one of the most advanced in Europe. 26 years after the murder of Orantes in Granada at the hands of her ex-husband after denouncing on television the beatings he received from her, Italy is experiencing a moment similar to the one that that death triggered in our country. The commotion caused by the latest feminicide coincides with the debate this Wednesday in the Senate of Rome of a new law that toughens penalties against abusers, enhances prevention and improves help for victims.

The sad protagonist of the case that has shaken transalpine public opinion was called Giulia Cecchettin, she was 22 years old and her body was found last Saturday around Lake Barcis, in the northeast of the country. She had been missing for a week after being last seen with her ex-boyfriend, Filippo Turetta, who was arrested on Sunday in Germany and who will be extradited to Italy after being accused of having fatally stabbed Cecchettin, to later dispose of his body and flee. by Austria and Germany. This crime has received unprecedented media and social attention in a country where, until recently, sexist murders went almost unnoticed by the mainstream media. And these are not isolated cases. According to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior, between the beginning of 2023 and November 19, 106 homicides of women were recorded in Italy, of which 87 died in the family and emotional environment, with their murderers in 55 cases being their partners or ex-partners. The figures are similar in the previous three years: in none of them have there been less than a hundred femicides committed by relatives or present or past romantic partners of their victims.

Open the eyes



«Turetta is defined as a monster, but he is not. A monster is an exception, a person external to society and for whom it should not be responsible. Instead there is a responsibility. “The ‘monsters’ are not sick, they are healthy children of patriarchy.” These are the words with which Elena Cecchettin, the sister of the murdered Giulia, began the letter she wrote to the ‘Corriere della Sera’, the country’s main newspaper. Elena has taken advantage of the enormous media attention to try to get Italian society, one of the most sexist in Western Europe, to open its eyes to the root of the problem. «Femicide is not a crime of passion, but of power. “We need extended sexual and emotional education to teach that love is not possession,” she noted in her letter.

In addition to toughening penalties for abusers and murderers of women, the conservative government of Giorgia Meloni plans to launch an educational program in schools to prevent sexist violence. These are initiatives that are insufficient in the eyes of the opposition leader, the leftist Elly Schlein, who supported the call of director Paola Cortellesi to carry out more ambitious initiatives. Cortellesi masterfully deals with this problem in his film ‘C’è ancora domani’ (‘There’s still tomorrow’), the latest phenomenon in movie theaters with nearly 20 million euros in revenue even less than a month after its premiere. .