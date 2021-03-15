Forty-five of the sixty million Italians were subjected since Monday to a rigid “red zone” quarantine to contain a new phase of the pandemic that has already caused in a year more than one hundred thousand dead.

The measures of strong restriction of the mobility of the population aim to face the variants of viruses such as the English call, much more contagious and 64% more deadly, to contain the eventual collapse of the hospitals, already with more than three thousand patients in therapy intensive, and continuously growing boarding schools.

The measures also aim to prevent the exacerbation of the third wave compromise the mass vaccination plan that the government of Prime Minister Mario Draghi has launched to immunize the majority of Italians at the end of the boreal summer.

Turin deserted this Monday on the first day of strict quarantine. Photo: EFE

Although the plan suffers until today from the central problem of the shortage of doses, that should reach millions in the next three months, the preparations continue to raise the daily inoculations to 500 thousand.

Currently there are 170 thousand people who receive the puncture daily and tripling the figure requires expanding in an extraordinary way the number of places suitable for vaccinations and manage to expand to categories such as dentists, family doctors and other sectors with suitability to give injections.

One year after the first quarantine

One year has just passed since the first quarantine applied throughout the Italian territory for 72 days since March 9, 2020, which gave very good results because it managed to strongly lower the contagion curve and released most of the beds in hospitals. Also with the arrival of summer the death toll almost flattened. But the epidemic returned largely due to transgressions of the “Free all” that were committed in the summer.

So it was that slowly in September and at full speed in October and November the second phase arrived of the pandemic, whose end is being experienced today mixed with the new cycle of the Third Wave and the worsening of the pandemic due to the appearance of mutations of the Corvid-19. Some as dangerous as the English variant or Kent, the city in southeastern Britain where it was discovered in September.

The Roman coast, empty. Photo: EFE

According to data released in Britain on Wednesday, the mortality risk of the English variant is 1.64% higher than the other virus inheritors of the “traditional” Covid-19. Scientists from the University of Bristol said that the predominance of the English variant (in the case of Italy), will considerably increase mortality.

Boys

One of the novel characteristics of the English variant is that it infects children and adolescents. The Federation of Pediatric Doctors of Rome, denounced that there is a boom in the Italian capital among the Ragazzi, 15 thousand young people and children in the range of 1 to 16 years have contracted Covid-19.

The effect of the infection is not fatal, but child and youth contagion transports the pandemic to homes through minors and exacerbates the spread of the pandemic in the family environment.

In Rome the infected have risen rapidly to almost nine hundred a day only in the capital, with similar effects in the rest of the Lazio region (Latium, the Latin region). The increase in infections is striking. Pediatrician Teresa Rongai said that the positives for contagion among those under 16 years of age were 10,000 cases in all of 2020.

CASES

“But in recent days we have also found contagions of bambini between 3 and 6 years old, that is, in the kindergarten age ”. From this Monday, as in most of the Italian regions, schools are closed.

The health authorities indicate that the data of 15 thousand positive young people exploded 400 sources of contagion in Roman schools.

The youngest are cured in their homes, where their relatives are also being treated to try to avoid collective infections. They have symptoms of fever, sore throat and abdominal pain.

Empty streets in the center of Rome. Photo: ANSA

Doctors maintain that behind the boom in infections are surely the variants of Covid-19. A study by the Gemelli polyclinic showed that in the age group between 5 and 18 years old, up to five months later having been cured, a third of patients still report symptoms such as muscle aches, headaches and insomnia.

New “quarantine”



Since Monday, eleven Italian regions in which the pandemic has worsened have been declared red zones, in which the restrictions on population movements are stronger.

Campania (Naples) and Molise were already red. Lazio (Rome), Emilia Romagna, Fiuli-Venice-Gulia, Lombardy (Milan), Marche, Piedmont (Turin), Puglia, Veneto and Trentino Alto Adige are now added.

Police checkpoints in the center of Rome. Photo: ANSA

In the red zones the inhabitants must stay in their homes and leave just to shop of essential goods. To go to work or to other places, they must present to the police patrols a self-certification that justifies their departure. Only essential businesses work. The others are all closed. The curfew applies between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On the morning of this Monday, the historic center of Rome was shown totally empty in its streets that are usually very crowded with people. Lots of police on the streets. Over the weekend, tens of thousands of Romans left their homes to “say goodbye to freedom” and went for a walk, especially in the center. The same happened in other large cities.

Seven regions still retain their color orange or yellow, thanks to the fact that its epidemic curves are better than those that have passed to total quarantine. They are Tuscany (Florence), Liguria (Genoa), Umbria, Abruzzo, Calabria, Sicily (Palermo) and Calabria.

Safe in Sardinia

Only one region has been declared “White” because their pandemic data is low. Is about the island of Sardinia, where fewer restrictive measures are applied, except in some areas with higher contagion rates, where “mitigation measures” are applied.

Silent streets. Photo: ANSA

To guarantee an armored Easter, between April 3 and 5, all italy it will become a single rigid quarantine red zone. The participation of the faithful in religious celebrations will be allowed, respecting the precautionary protocols, the use of masks and maintaining distances.

In schools, eight out of every ten students, or 81% of the 8.5 million students, will have to stay at home and go online for DAD, distance learning, with teachers and professors.

Tuscany and Liguria will keep half of their students in classes, because they have minor restrictions on red quarantine zones.

In Italy, a statement from the Russian Sovereign Fund was released on Monday that announced that “a production agreement has been reached to produce the Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 with companies from Italy, Spain, France and Germany, pending the European Union approval ”.

EMA, the European drug agency, has not yet authorized the Russian vaccine to enter the market in the 27 EU countries of 450 million inhabitants. The head of the sovereign fund, Kiril Dmitriev, said that they have everything ready · “to supply the single European market as soon as the authorization is approved.”

Rome, correspondent

