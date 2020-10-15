At the beginning of the week it looked – almost – again as it was under the tough Corona restrictions from March: parties in restaurants and pubs are prohibited, and those who invite home after the wedding or funeral have to limit themselves to 30 guests. Italians are no longer even allowed to tip their caffè in groups in front of the bar, even on streets and in parks, only walking is allowed, not standing in groups. For the time being, there will be no more sport with physical contact, football or basketball will no longer be on the football field next door, but only in clubs and sports studios that have committed to Covid precautionary measures. School trips have been canceled, as has anything else that would take children away from the school grounds for educational purposes, for example to visit Italy’s many museums. And if all of this is not yet strict enough in the regions, the new corona regime, which initially applies for 30 days, can be tightened even further – the regional governments only have to coordinate with Rome.

“Two or three weeks without happy hour”

But in the meantime, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is no longer ruling out a new national lockdown, because the numbers have become even more dramatic in the last few days: 7,332 new infections in 24 hours – the country itself now set the negative records in the catastrophe month of March, in which Italy served the country in the west where the epidemic struck most violently. More than 36,000 people have died from or with Covid so far. And these numbers are also going up again.

They are incomparable to those of the time when the national civil protection authority counted hundreds of deaths every day and even overtook China with 475 in 24 hours in mid-March, but: 26 deaths were registered in 24 hours on Sunday, 39 on Monday and 43 on Wednesday evening . Those are the highest numbers since June. And in Milan and the surrounding area – Lombardy was by far the most severely affected region in spring – the authorities see the numbers already on the way to the disaster situation of March. The contagion numbers are exploding.

Antonio Pesenti, coordinator of the crisis team in Lombardy, asked the boys for a “modest sacrifice” in the “Corriere della sera”, which appears in Milan: “You should immediately forego happy hour for two to three weeks.” The Hospital care below intensive therapy is already at the limit in Lombardy and your own four walls are currently the hottest sources of infection.

Italy’s workbench must not close

Measures, noted days before the “Corriere”, mean above all a social shutdown. While free time, exercise in the fresh air and everyday domestic life are severely restricted, there is no talk of closing production halls. Lombardy, one of the richest regions in Europe and the industrial heart of Italy, lives from the manufacturing industry. In mid-March, when new horror figures shocked Italy and Europe, especially from there, the analysis of anonymized telephone movement data revealed that in Lombardy of all places not even 60 percent of people really stayed at home.

And they weren’t party-goers: the unions sounded the alarm because industrial workers and drivers had to keep going to work despite the danger to themselves and others. Closing the Lombard workbench is a very delicate matter for all of Italy. Even when the extent of the pandemic could be foreseen regionally, Bergamo, where the death rate in the terrible months of February to April was four to five times the average of the previous years, tried to reassure international customers with an advertising campaign: “Bergamo non si ferma ”-“ Bergamo does not stand still ”. The slogan is now even in spite of the dramatic numbers of the Prime Minister of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana: “We cannot afford a second complete lockdown.”