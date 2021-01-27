After months of investigation, the operation was well prepared. On D-Day, December 19, 2019, justice was on a war footing for the biggest crackdown ever against the ‘Ndrangheta, the Calabrian criminal organization. The anti-mafia district management had prepared its report, to be handed over to the 400 suspects who were to be arrested. It was therefore necessary to print, in the greatest secrecy, in as many copies this block of 13,500 pages, that is to say more than 5 million sheets! And transport them in armored trucks, without being noticed. “Imagine what it is to mobilize 3,000 riflemen in 24 hours! ” once the operation was successful, his project manager, the prosecutor Nicola Gratteri, was astonished. A total of 334 people are arrested to be sent to prison or placed under house arrest, 82 others are indicted. The arrests took place in almost all Italian regions and even abroad: in Germany, Switzerland and Bulgaria. The clans of the province of Vibo Valentia have suffered a big blow. This area is plagued by crime; thirteen of the fifty municipalities have seen their municipal council dissolved over the past thirty years for mafia infiltration.

The near-monopoly of cocaine in Europe

The maxi-trial which opened on January 13 in Lamezia Terme, with some 400 indicted, is not that of the whole ‘Ndrangheta, the most powerful mafia on the peninsula with a turnover of 50 billion euros. annual business, but of the only clans that dominate the Vibonese, notably the Mancuso, one of the most powerful families. She made her fortune thanks to the partial control of the port of Gioia Tauro. “When it was built, the Piromalli and Molè families had to rely on someone who does another part of the work: transporting the earth. It corresponded to the territory of the Mancuso, so there was agreement. And they got part of the public works. This led them to be more powerful ”, tell Humanity Antonio Talia, author of a book on the Calabrian coast where the ‘Ndrangheta dominates (1). It is through Gioia Tauro that some of the cocaine from Latin America enters. Calabrian groups have a virtual monopoly on this drug in Europe. And the Mancusos are well placed in the niche. In 2017, police seized more than eight tonnes of cocaine and arrested several members of the clan. The investigation that led to the crackdown in 2019 lays bare the functioning of nine “locali” (organizations) of the ‘Ndrangheta and elucidates several homicides or attempted homicides. Worse, it shows the links that the clans maintain with political or police leaders. Among the accused, several elected officials from the left, including Gianluca Callipo, mayor of Pizzo and president of the association of mayors of Calabria, and even a gendarmerie commander. “The thing that impressed me the most about this survey, explained in December the prosecutor Gratteri , it is the level of permeability to ‘Ndrangheta demonstrated by politics and institutions ”. As such, the judicial fate of the lawyer and member of the Italian Grand Orient, Giancarlo Pittelli, former parliamentarian of Forza Italia, the party of Silvio Berlusconi, will be closely scrutinized. According to the repentant Cosimo Virgiglio, he used his networks in Freemasonry, very powerful in the south, to link with banks, foreign companies and universities, on behalf of boss Luigi Mancuso.

This trial is compared to that of Palermo, in 1986, which revealed how the Sicilian mafia, Cosa Nostra, was organized. This will not be the case for the ‘Ndrangheta. “The structure of the ‘Ndrangheta has already been discovered”, Antonio Talia analyzes for whom “The importance of the trial lies in the sheer number of people charged”. But the hearings will deal a blow to the Mancusos. However, this trial takes on a new character, due to the role played by the repentants, who until then were few in number in the ‘Ndrangheta. Unlike other Sicilian mafias, Campane or Pouillaise, its base is family. We therefore hesitate twice before betraying our father, brother or husband. We thus find a drug trafficker, Emanuele Mancuso, son of one of the historical leaders of the clan, Lumi Mancuso. Arrested, he chose to collaborate with justice when he learned that his wife was expecting a child. They will be 58, like him, to testify. An unprecedented figure.

The importance of a trial in Calabria and not in Rome

The scale of the trial is mainly part of a desire to reconquer the territory by the State. On January 13, some of its representatives made the trip, indicating how important it was for the trial to be held in Calabria and not in Rome. The prefecture of Catanzaro has made it a point of honor to convert an old call center into a bunker to accommodate audiences. The first effects of the catch are felt. The henchmen who watched over the entrances to the food market in Vibo Valentia have been missing for a year, reports France Info. For how long ? Nature abhors a vacuum in this land which hosts the largest European mafia, with its annual turnover of some 50 billion euros, and all the arrogance that its ramifications in Europe grant it. A few years ago, in a telephone conversation intercepted by the courts, we heard two members of the ‘Ndrangheta: “The difference between Calabria and the world is that one day or another the rest of the world will become Calabria. “ May this trial delay the deadline.