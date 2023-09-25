Home page World

In Italy, fines for traffic offenses are set to increase significantly. Using your cell phone while driving is particularly expensive.

Munich – On September 18th, the Italian Council of Ministers approved a draft law for stricter road traffic regulations. This is intended to increase traffic fines in Italy in particular. In particular, drivers who talk on the phone while driving will have to dig significantly deeper into their pockets in the future.

These road traffic offenses will soon become expensive in Italy

According to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, the new road traffic regulations, with some significantly higher penalties, were urgently needed because there are far too many deaths on the roads, which also affect small children, reports the Italian news agency Ansa. The draft law is expected to be finally passed by the end of the year. As official data from Istat, the Italian statistics office, shows, around 3,159 people died in Italy last year, almost ten percent more than the previous year.

In particular, cases of giving way to another vehicle due to distraction, running a red light or driving at high speeds increased by 15 percent. To stop this trend, the government wants to show “zero tolerance for those who drive on drugs or drunk,” reports Ansa. Anyone who has already been convicted should have a so-called “alcolock” installed in their car. If the blood alcohol level is above zero, the engine can no longer be started. In Italy, the number of speed cameras has recently increased significantly.

These traffic fines are set to increase soon in Italy

It will also be particularly expensive for drivers who use their cell phones while driving. So far the penalties for this have been between 165 and 660 euros. The new penalties are sometimes three times as high as the previous ones: between 422 and 1,697 euros. In addition, there is a driving license revocation of between 15 days and two months – from the first offense. Anyone who commits another offense within two years must surrender their driving license for at least three months and pay almost 2,600 euros. In Germany, fines also increased this year.

Driving licenses can also be revoked if you drive dangerously, drive the wrong way, run a red light or drive the wrong way on the motorway. Your driving license can be revoked for up to three years if you drive under the influence of drugs. There should also be changes to speeding. In the most serious cases, the fines should be tripled. A vacation in Italy can therefore be particularly expensive for German vacationers. There are also high fines for traffic offenses in other European countries. (approx)