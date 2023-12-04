The eyewear manufacturer Luxottica is a pioneer: In the future, it will offer employees a long weekend without any loss of wages. Other companies are taking similar paths because they have to remain attractive to their employees.

DThe largest eyewear manufacturer in the world, Essilor-Luxottica, is breaking new ground when it comes to working hours: In Italy, where half of the Franco-Italian group is located, production employees will only be able to work from Monday to Thursday for part of the year – without losing a cent in wages. A long weekend due to the four-day week should be possible 20 weeks a year; initially it will be tried out as an experiment for 1,000 employees in production.

The unions and the company are confident that it will soon be expanded. “In a time of great economic and social upheaval, it is urgent to introduce new organizational models for companies,” says Essilor Luxottica CEO Francesco Milleri. It is about “recognizing and rewarding the professionalism and excellence in our country”.