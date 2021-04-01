Italy extends coronavirus restrictions until the end of April

After a meeting held Wednesday evening in Rome, the Italian government announced the extension of a number of restrictions related to combating the Corona virus until the end of April.

However, the country wants to reopen schools for young children after Easter.

In addition, a new decree was issued by the Council of Ministers stipulating the compulsory vaccination of many medical workers and in other parts of the health care system.

Italy has recorded about 3.6 million cases of Coronavirus since February 2020, and the number of deaths is approaching 110,000.

Yesterday, Wednesday, data from Johns Hopkins University and the Bloomberg News Agency showed that 9.83 million doses of anti-corona virus vaccines have been given in Italy so far.

The average rate of vaccination in Italy is estimated at 245,365 doses per day. At this rate, it is expected that Italy will take 11 months to vaccinate 75% of its population with the two-dose vaccine.

Italy began the Coronavirus vaccination campaign about 13 weeks ago.