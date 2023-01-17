Italy | Expensive perfumes and luxury clothes were found in the arrested mafia leader’s apartment

The Sicilian police have isolated the apartment where Matteo Messina Denaro was hiding before his arrest. Luxury products were found in the apartment.

Italian In Sicily, according to reports, the police have cordoned off the apartment where a mafia leader who evaded official power for more than 30 years Matteo Messina Denaro was in hiding before his arrest. The news agencies AFP and Reuters report on the matter.

According to news agencies, expensive clothes and perfumes, but no weapons, were found in the apartment on Tuesday.

The apartment is part of a modest building in the town of Campobello di Mazara in western Sicily, near Denaro’s hometown of Castelvetrano.

On Monday Denaro, who was arrested in a private hospital in Palermo, is known for his preference for luxury products. Police said Denaro was holding a watch worth €35,000 at the time of his arrest.

Investigators believe Denaro was transported Monday from Campobello di Mazara to a hospital in Palermo for cancer treatment.

According to Italian media, Denaro has been transferred from Sicily after his arrest to the Abruzzo region of central Italy’s east coast, but it is unclear where he is being held.

Denaro sentenced in absentia to life imprisonment in 1992 by anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino of murders.

According to prosecutors, despite his illness, Denaro is in good enough shape for prison, where cancer treatments will continue, Reuters reports.

Before since his arrest, Denaro was Italy’s most wanted criminal and was also wanted by Europol.

According to Europol’s wanted notice, he has committed several brutal murders and weapons crimes.